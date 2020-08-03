Realme V5 has launched in China as the latest offering from the smartphone company. The device comes with a hole-punch display and a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W flash charge and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The phone has a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is up for pre-booking in China, and the sale will begin on August 7.

Realme V5 price, sale

Realme V5 is priced in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,400). The sale of the device will begin on August 7, and pre-booking has already begun on the company site. Pre-booking offers include free earphones and half-year extended warranty. The Realme V5 has launched in three gradient finishes – Silver Winged Boy, Blue, and Breaking Light colour options.

Realme V5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Realme V5 runs on Realme UI-based Android 10 software. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core processor with 2GHz frequency paired with up to 8GB RAM. Internal UFS 2.1 storage is listed to be at 128GB.

The quad camera setup on the Realme V5 includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 79.8 degree field of view. There is another 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Front camera features include 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture. Camera features include super night scene, panorama, professional, time-lapse photography, bokeh, HDR, ultra-wide angle, super macro, AI beauty, filter, super glow, and more.

The Realme V5 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W flash charging. The company says that three minutes of charging will enable five hours of music playback. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, 5G, more. Dimensions are listed to be at 162.13x75.02x9.1mm and the phone weighs 194 grams. There is a side-fingerprint sensor on board, and sensors on board include geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and accelerometer.

