Technology News
loading

Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme V5 supports 30W flash charge technology that allows for five hours of music playback with just three minutes of charging.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 August 2020 13:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme V5 pre-order customers get half-year extended warranty

Highlights
  • Realme V5 features a 90Hz hole-punch display
  • The Realme V5 offers 128GB of internal storage
  • Realme V5 has a 48-megapixel main camera

Realme V5 has launched in China as the latest offering from the smartphone company. The device comes with a hole-punch display and a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W flash charge and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The phone has a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is up for pre-booking in China, and the sale will begin on August 7.

Realme V5 price, sale

Realme V5 is priced in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,400). The sale of the device will begin on August 7, and pre-booking has already begun on the company site. Pre-booking offers include free earphones and half-year extended warranty. The Realme V5 has launched in three gradient finishes – Silver Winged Boy, Blue, and Breaking Light colour options.

Realme V5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Realme V5 runs on Realme UI-based Android 10 software. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core processor with 2GHz frequency paired with up to 8GB RAM. Internal UFS 2.1 storage is listed to be at 128GB.

The quad camera setup on the Realme V5 includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 79.8 degree field of view. There is another 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Front camera features include 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture. Camera features include super night scene, panorama, professional, time-lapse photography, bokeh, HDR, ultra-wide angle, super macro, AI beauty, filter, super glow, and more.

The Realme V5 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W flash charging. The company says that three minutes of charging will enable five hours of music playback. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, 5G, more. Dimensions are listed to be at 162.13x75.02x9.1mm and the phone weighs 194 grams. There is a side-fingerprint sensor on board, and sensors on board include geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and accelerometer.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme V5

Realme V5

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme V5, Realme V5 Launch, Realme V5 Price, Realme V5 Specifications, Realme V5 Sale, Realme, Realme V5 Features
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mozilla Firefox Loses Market Share to Microsoft Edge in July 2020: Report

Related Stories

Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Today's Launch
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins on August 6: Top Deals Previewed
  4. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Money Heist Season 5 Will Be Its Final Season, Netflix Reveals
  7. WhatsApp May Get 138 New Emojis on Android
  8. Redmi 9 Prime Launch on August 4: Here’s What We Expect
  9. OnePlus Nord Review
  10. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 5 Series May Launch This Month, Tipster Claims
  2. Moto G9 Plus With 4,700mAh Battery Spotted in US FCC Database: Report
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.5 With July Security Patch, OnePlus Buds Support, More
  4. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Mozilla Firefox Loses Market Share to Microsoft Edge in July 2020: Report
  6. Beyond Good & Evil Netflix Movie in the Works With Detective Pikachu Director Rob Letterman
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 User Manual Reportedly Leaked, Seemingly Confirms Design, 41mm and 45mm Variants, More
  8. OnePlus Smartphones with Nord-Like Design, Fewer Cameras, Imagined in Video Render
  9. SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule With NASA Astronauts Returns Safely to Earth
  10. Halo: The Master Chief Collection Crossplay Support Coming in 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com