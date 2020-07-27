Realme V5 will debut as the first model in the company's newest V series on August 3. Ahead of its official launch, the upcoming smartphone has been teased with quad rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The Realme V5 has also gone on pre-bookings in China. The phone will come with newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and have up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, it is listed on an online marketplace in three distinct colour options.

The official Realme Weibo account has posted teasers announcing the launch date of the Realme V5. The launch is set for 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) on August 3. Meanwhile, the teasers show the back of the phone along with its quad rear camera setup. The company has also created a microsite on its China portal that reveals not just its back but also the front that has the hole-punch display, along with a single selfie camera.

Although the launch date of the Realme V5 is still a few days away, Realme has started taking its pre-bookings through China's TMall — with its initial sale scheduled for 3:15pm CST Asia on August 3. The TMall listing suggests further specifications of the Realme V5, alongside showing off its Silver, Blue, and the Green colour options.

Realme V5 specifications (expected)

As per the online listing, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme V5 will run on Android 10 and feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Realme V5 will also have 5G support, which was teased last week.

For photos and videos, the Realme V5 will come with the quad rear camera setup that will include a 48-megapixel Samsung primary sensor. The handset also appears to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Other details of the Realme V5 are yet to be provided on the TMall listing. However, a couple of TENAA listings that were supposedly related to the new smartphone suggested that it would come with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, along with two 2-megapixel sensors, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone was also purportedly listed on the certification site with a 4,900mAh battery.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.