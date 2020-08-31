Technology News
loading

Realme V3 Launch Tipped for September 1, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone

Realme V3 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 August 2020 15:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme V3 Launch Tipped for September 1, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone

Photo Credit: JD.com

Realme V3 may be launched alongside the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro

Highlights
  • Realme V3 may feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone may be priced at CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,700)
  • Realme V3 allegedly sports RMX2200/RMX2201 model number

Realme V3 may launch alongside the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones in China tomorrow, September 1, according to an online report. It says that Realme V3 could be the Chinese company's most affordable 5G smartphone. It is expected to be priced at CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,700). It is also reported that just like the Realme X7 series of phones, the Realme V3 could also be powered by MediaTek SoC.

Citing a Chinese tipster, Gizmochina reported that Realme may also launch the Realme V3 smartphone along with the Realme X7 series of smartphones in China on September 1. According to the report, China's TENAA has allegedly approved three smartphones with model numbers RMX2176, RMX2121, and RMX2200/RMX2201. The first two model numbers reportedly belong to the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro handsets, respectively. The third model number, RMX2200/RMX2201 that comes with comparatively weaker specifications as compared to the other two phones, is said to be of the Realme V3.

The report claims that the Realme V3 could also be powered by a MediaTek SoC, just like the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones.

Realme V3 specifications (expected)

The upcoming Realme V3 may feature a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is likely to run on Android 10, and have 4,890mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. It may feature a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor along with two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, there could be an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies. The phone is expected to have a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme V3 Launch, Realme V3, Realme V3 Specifications, Realme X7, MediaTek, Realme X7 Pro
Tecno’s Camon 16 Series to Be Launched on September 3: Specifications, Key Features
Realme V3 Launch Tipped for September 1, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  3. Tenet Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  4. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for Tomorrow, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  5. Edict by Boat Affordable Audio Products Launched on Amazon India
  6. Realme 7 Surfaces in Alleged Unboxing Video Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  8. PUBG Mobile to Get Revamped Erangel Map on September 8, Developers Confirm
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 1,499 Annual Plan With 24GB Total Data, Rs. 429 Plan Reintroduced
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC Announced to Debut With a Poco Phone
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Gets a Special Thom Browne Edition, Full Specifications Tipped
  3. Airtel Expands ‘Free Data Coupon’ Offer to Rs. 289, Rs. 448, Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plans
  4. Sony Xperia 5 II Leaked Renders Show Black, Grey Colour Options, Phone Spotted on Geekbench as Well
  5. Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 46 Plan Voucher With 100 Night Minutes, 28 Days Validity
  6. LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Projector With Up to 300 Inches Image, 2,700 ANSI Lumens Brightness Launched
  7. Redmi Wired Earphones Teased to Launch in India on September 2
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 1,499 Annual Plan With 24GB Total Data, Rs. 429 Plan Reintroduced
  9. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for September 1, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  10. Tecno’s Camon 16 Series to Be Launched on September 3: Specifications, Key Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com