Realme V3 may launch alongside the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones in China tomorrow, September 1, according to an online report. It says that Realme V3 could be the Chinese company's most affordable 5G smartphone. It is expected to be priced at CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,700). It is also reported that just like the Realme X7 series of phones, the Realme V3 could also be powered by MediaTek SoC.

Citing a Chinese tipster, Gizmochina reported that Realme may also launch the Realme V3 smartphone along with the Realme X7 series of smartphones in China on September 1. According to the report, China's TENAA has allegedly approved three smartphones with model numbers RMX2176, RMX2121, and RMX2200/RMX2201. The first two model numbers reportedly belong to the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro handsets, respectively. The third model number, RMX2200/RMX2201 that comes with comparatively weaker specifications as compared to the other two phones, is said to be of the Realme V3.

The report claims that the Realme V3 could also be powered by a MediaTek SoC, just like the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones.

Realme V3 specifications (expected)

The upcoming Realme V3 may feature a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is likely to run on Android 10, and have 4,890mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. It may feature a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor along with two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, there could be an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies. The phone is expected to have a fingerprint sensor on the back.

