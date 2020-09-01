Technology News
Realme V3 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme V3 is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 September 2020 14:59 IST


Realme V3 has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme V3 price starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,700)
  • The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display
  • Realme V3 is powered by the Dimensity 720 SoC

Realme V3 has been launched in China alongside the Realme X7 series. The Realme V3 comes as the cheapest 5G smartphone from the company and offers impressive specifications for the price. The phone comes in three RAM and storage configurations with two colour options. It has slim bezels on the sides and top but a relatively thick chin. There is also a notch for the selfie camera on the front, while the rear camera setup includes three image sensors in a square module.

Realme V3 price

The Realme V3 comes in three configurations – 6GB + 64GB priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,700), 6GB + 128GB priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,000), and 8GB + 128GB priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,100) in China. It comes in Blue and Silver colour options, and is currently up for pre-order in the country. The Realme V3 will go on sale starting September 17.

As of now, there is no information on international availability for the Realme V3.

Realme V3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme V3 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 88.7 percent screen to body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For taking photos and videos, the Realme V3 has three cameras on the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the notch.

The Realme V3 comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the Realme V3. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.4x76x8.6mm and weighs 189.5 grams.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 





Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme V3, Realme V3 price, Realme V3 Specifications
Comment
 
 

