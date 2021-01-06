Technology News
Realme V15 aka Realme Koi Will Come With 65W Fast Charging, Company Executive Confirms

Realme V15 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and come with 5G support.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 January 2021 17:39 IST
Realme V15 aka Realme Koi Will Come With 65W Fast Charging, Company Executive Confirms

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme V15 could carry a 64-megapaixel primary sensor on the back

Highlights
  • Realme V15 will launch in China on January 7
  • Realme V15 will come with 65W fast charging
  • The phone will sport a triple rear camera setup

Realme V15 aka Realme Koi will come with the support for 65W fast charging instead of 50W as previously expected. The phone is scheduled to launch in China on January 7 and the company has been teasing its design for the past few days. Realme's Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, confirmed the 65W fast charging on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. Recently, a live image of the Realme V15 was spotted showing its back panel design and a triple camera module.

The Realme executive shared on Weibo that the Realme V15 will feature 65W fast charging. It was earlier believed from previous leaks that the phone will come with 50W fast charging support. While the company has only shown off the design of the phone apart from its charging capacity, the Realme V15 is expected to come with 5G connectivity, a hole-punch cut out display, and a triple rear camera setup.

An alleged live image of the Realme V15 was recently leaked by a known Chinese tipster. It suggested that the phone's triple rear camera setup will be headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The image showed a USB Type-C port at the bottom, flanked by a speaker grill and a SIM tray. The tipster also said that the phone will weigh 176 grams and be 8.1mm thick.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Realme V15 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The phone could also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as the leaked image did not show one on the back.

Realme will unveil the phone tomorrow, January 7 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST) in China. It is expected to reveal the pricing and date of availability as well. But whether or not the Realme V15 comes to the Indian market remains to be seen.

Comments

