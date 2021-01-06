Realme V15 live image has been leaked ahead of its launch by a known tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The back panel of the phone can be seen sporting a triple rear camera setup and the Realme branding at the bottom. The image also shows the location of the volume buttons, speaker grill, a USB Type-C port, and the SIM tray. Realme V15, aka Realme Koi, is scheduled to launch in China on January 7 through an event at 2pm local time (11:30am IST).

The image shared by a known tipster who goes by the name of Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo shows the back of a phone claimed to be the Realme V15. It has a triple rear camera setup where the camera sensors can be seen protruding out of the body. The flash is located within the camera module as well, and the Realme branding can be spotted near the bottom of the back panel that has a bluish-grey finish. The phone's triple rear camera setup is tipped to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

The volume buttons are on the left side and a USB Type-C port, SIM tray, and speaker grill can be seen at the bottom. From the angle the phone is visible in the leaked image, the Realme V15 could be missing a 3.5mm headphone jack unless there's one on the top of the phone. The tipster adds that the phone is 8.1mm thick and weighs 176 grams.

As per recent teaser images shared by Realme on Weibo, the phone will have a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera located at the top left corner of the screen. The Realme V15 also appears to have relatively thick bezels all around.

Realme V15 specifications (expected)

The specifications for the Realme V15 were recently leaked, suggesting a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The phone has been tipped to support 50W fast charging and could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as the phone doesn't seem to have one on the back.

Details about the Realme V15 will be made clear when it officially debuts in China tomorrow, January 7 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). Pricing and availability is expected to be shared at the event.

