Technology News
loading

Realme V15 aka Realme Koi Live Image Leaks Ahead of January 7 Launch

Realme V15 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and come with 50W fast charging support.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 January 2021 13:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme V15 aka Realme Koi Live Image Leaks Ahead of January 7 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Realme V15 will feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme V15 will be launched on January 7 in China
  • The phone will feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Realme V15 specifications have not been shared by the company

Realme V15 live image has been leaked ahead of its launch by a known tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The back panel of the phone can be seen sporting a triple rear camera setup and the Realme branding at the bottom. The image also shows the location of the volume buttons, speaker grill, a USB Type-C port, and the SIM tray. Realme V15, aka Realme Koi, is scheduled to launch in China on January 7 through an event at 2pm local time (11:30am IST).

The image shared by a known tipster who goes by the name of Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo shows the back of a phone claimed to be the Realme V15. It has a triple rear camera setup where the camera sensors can be seen protruding out of the body. The flash is located within the camera module as well, and the Realme branding can be spotted near the bottom of the back panel that has a bluish-grey finish. The phone's triple rear camera setup is tipped to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

The volume buttons are on the left side and a USB Type-C port, SIM tray, and speaker grill can be seen at the bottom. From the angle the phone is visible in the leaked image, the Realme V15 could be missing a 3.5mm headphone jack unless there's one on the top of the phone. The tipster adds that the phone is 8.1mm thick and weighs 176 grams.

As per recent teaser images shared by Realme on Weibo, the phone will have a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera located at the top left corner of the screen. The Realme V15 also appears to have relatively thick bezels all around.

Realme V15 specifications (expected)

The specifications for the Realme V15 were recently leaked, suggesting a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The phone has been tipped to support 50W fast charging and could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as the phone doesn't seem to have one on the back.

Details about the Realme V15 will be made clear when it officially debuts in China tomorrow, January 7 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). Pricing and availability is expected to be shared at the event.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme V15, Realme V15 specifications, Realme Koi
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 to Be Available in North America January 15 Onwards: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Realme V15 aka Realme Koi Live Image Leaks Ahead of January 7 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp's New Terms Won't Let You Opt Out of Sharing Data With Facebook
  2. Mi 10i Review
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Get MIUI 12 Update
  4. Mi 10i With 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Sensor Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Listed on Multiple Certification Websites: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  8. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 to Be Available in US January 15 Onwards
  9. Vi Trumps Airtel, Jio to Offer Highest Call Quality in December: TRAI
  10. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Chinese App Ban: China Criticises US President Donald Trump Order Against Eight Apps
  2. Minecraft Earth AR Mobile Game Shutting Down on June 30: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, More Models Get Price Hike in India by Up to Rs. 3,000
  4. Honor V40 Specifications Allegedly Leaked; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 45W Wireless Charging
  5. Samsung Galaxy A72 Design Tipped via Aluminium Case Mold Photos, Could Be Launched in March
  6. Poco M2, Poco C3 Price in India Cut; Poco M2 Now Starts at Rs. 9,999, Poco C3 Top Variant Costs Rs. 8,499
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra May Support Adaptive Refresh Rate at WQHD+ Resolution, S Pen Features Leaked
  8. iPhone 12 Models After Launch US Sales Outperforms iPhone 11 Models, iPhone 12 mini Sales Disappointing: CIRP
  9. Mi A3 Gets Second Android 11 Update After Last Release Caused Bricking Issue for Some Users
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 aka Asus 6Z Now Receiving Android 11 Update Globally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com