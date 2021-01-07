Realme V15 5G has launched in China after many days of teasers and leaks. The new Realme smartphone comes with 50W fast charging, a triple rear camera, and a hole-punch display design. The Realme V15 also carries MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC that brings 5G connectivity. Realme is offering the smartphone in three distinct colour options, one of which is called Koi and features the company's tagline: ‘Dare to Leap'. The Realme V15 5G competes with the likes of the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth and iQoo U3. It is also likely to give a tough fight to the Redmi Note 9T that Xiaomi is launching on Friday, January 8.

Realme V15 5G price

Realme V15 5G price has been set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the 6GB RAM variant, while the 8GB RAM option of the phone is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,700). The phone comes in Crescent Silver, Koi, and Mirror Lake Blue colour options. It is available for pre-orders in China, with its sale planned for January 14. At the time of writing, there is no word on the global launch of the Realme V15 5G.

Realme V15 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme V15 5G runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top, and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup that flaunts a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Realme V15 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.5 lens on top.

The Realme V15 5G offers 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage as standard that doesn't support expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also Hi-Res Audio certification and Dirac HD Sound support.

Realme has provided a 4,310mAh battery with the phone that supports up to 65W fast charging. The Realme V15 5G measures 160.9x74.4x8.1mm and weighs 176 grams.

