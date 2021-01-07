Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme V15 5G With Triple Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 800U Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme V15 5G With Triple Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 800U Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme V15 5G price starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 January 2021 16:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme V15 5G With Triple Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 800U Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme V15 5G comes in a distinct colour option called Koi that comes along with the company’s tagline

Highlights
  • Realme V15 5G is available in 6GB and 8GB RAM options
  • The smartphone features a 64-megapixel primary camera
  • Realme V15 5G offers 50W fast wired charging

Realme V15 5G has launched in China after many days of teasers and leaks. The new Realme smartphone comes with 50W fast charging, a triple rear camera, and a hole-punch display design. The Realme V15 also carries MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC that brings 5G connectivity. Realme is offering the smartphone in three distinct colour options, one of which is called Koi and features the company's tagline: ‘Dare to Leap'. The Realme V15 5G competes with the likes of the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth and iQoo U3. It is also likely to give a tough fight to the Redmi Note 9T that Xiaomi is launching on Friday, January 8.

Realme V15 5G price

Realme V15 5G price has been set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the 6GB RAM variant, while the 8GB RAM option of the phone is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,700). The phone comes in Crescent Silver, Koi, and Mirror Lake Blue colour options. It is available for pre-orders in China, with its sale planned for January 14. At the time of writing, there is no word on the global launch of the Realme V15 5G.

Realme V15 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme V15 5G runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top, and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup that flaunts a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Realme V15 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.5 lens on top.

The Realme V15 5G offers 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage as standard that doesn't support expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also Hi-Res Audio certification and Dirac HD Sound support.

Realme has provided a 4,310mAh battery with the phone that supports up to 65W fast charging. The Realme V15 5G measures 160.9x74.4x8.1mm and weighs 176 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme V15 5G

Realme V15 5G

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme V15 5G price, Realme V15 5G specifications, Realme V15 5G, Realme V15, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Edge Getting History, Tab Sync Features a Year After Launch: Report

Related Stories

    Realme V15 5G With Triple Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 800U Launched: Price, Specifications
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    Trending Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Lava Launches 5 Smartphones Including MyZ 'Customisable Phone' in India
    2. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
    3. Mi 10i Review
    4. iPhone 12 Cost 21 Percent More to Make Than iPhone 11: Counterpoint
    5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price Suggested by Belgian Carrier
    6. Redmi Note 10 Pro Leaked Specifications Tip Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC
    7. Mi A3 Starts Getting Second Android 11 Update After Major Issues With First
    8. OnePlus 8T OxygenOS Hotfix Update Rolling Out for Video Playback Issue
    9. Instagram Testing New Design to View Stories on Desktop
    10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18
    #Latest Stories
    1. Realme V15 5G With Triple Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 800U Launched: Price, Specifications
    2. Microsoft Edge Getting History, Tab Sync Features a Year After Launch: Report
    3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price Accidentally Suggested by Belgian Carrier Voo
    4. Lava BeFIT Fitness Band With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India; Zup Phone Upgrade Programme Introduced
    5. Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4, Lava Z6 Launched, Lava MyZ Customisable Phone Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
    6. Redmi Note 10 Pro Leaked Specifications Tip Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, 5,050mAh Battery
    7. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
    8. Samsung to Showcase Portable Oxygen Storage Device, Food and Wine Pairing Service, Online K-Pop Training at CES 2021
    9. Dell UltraSharp, Video Conferencing and Interactive Touch Monitor Models Launched
    10. iPhone 12 Bill of Materials Costs Apple 21 Percent More Than iPhone 11: Counterpoint
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com