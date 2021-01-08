Technology News
loading

Realme V15 5G Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, Hints at Possible India Launch

Realme V15 5G was launched in China on Thursday with a starting price of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 January 2021 17:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme V15 5G Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, Hints at Possible India Launch

Realme V15 5G comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme V15 5G may have received BIS certification
  • It got certified with model number RMX3092, according to a tipster
  • Realme V15 5G comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options in China

Realme V15 5G has received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a tipster has claimed. The Realme phone was a part of the rumour mill for some time and ultimately debuted in China earlier this week. Realme brought the new smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and triple rear cameras. It also comes with a hole-punch display design that is available on a list of Realme phones available in the Indian market. Details about the Indian launch of the Realme V15 5G are yet to be announced officially.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufftings) tweeted an image purportedly showing that Realme V15 5G received the BIS certification with model number RMX3092. This is the same model number that was initially associated with the rumoured Realme 8.

The tipster said that Realme V15 5G is likely to launch in India soon, given that it received the BIS certification. However, the exact launch details are yet to be announced. It is also important to note that companies often get their new devices certified in multiple markets and that doesn't explicitly translate into their imminent launches.

That said, Realme V15 5G debuted in China on Thursday — after a series of leaks and teasers. The phone comes in a unique Koi colour option, alongside the regular Crescent Silver and Mirror Lake Blue versions.

Realme V15 5G price

Realme V15 5G carries a price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the 6GB RAM variant and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 26,700) for the 8GB RAM option. It is currently up for pre-orders in China, though its sale in the country is beginning from January 14.

Realme V15 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme V15 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Realme V15 5G comes with a a 4,310mAh battery that supports up to 50W fast charging. The phone comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard. It weighs 176 grams and comes with an 8.1mm of thickness.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme V15 5G

Realme V15 5G

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme V15 5G Price, Realme V15 5G Specifications, Realme V15 5G, Realme V15, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 May Have Similar Camera Design to Galaxy S21, Concept Image Shows

Related Stories

Realme V15 5G Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, Hints at Possible India Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Receives BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon
  2. OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Freebies Include Phone Cover
  4. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain: Report
  5. Realme V15 5G Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  6. What Data Do Different Messaging Apps Like WhatsApp and Signal Collect?
  7. Amkette EvoFox GameBox With Hundreds of Preloaded Games Launched
  8. Redmi Note 9T With MediaTek Dimensity 800U, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price Cut in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9T With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched, Redmi 9T Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  2. Signal and Telegram Seeing Huge Waves of New Users Amid WhatsApp Privacy Row
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Could Launch on January 14 Alongside Galaxy S21 Series, Teaser Suggests
  4. Honor V40 Launch Date Now Official, Teaser Video Offers Quick Look Ahead of Official Debut
  5. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Receives BIS Certification, India Launch Tipped for Q1 2021
  6. Google Chrome’s Proposal to Remove Third-Party Cookies to Be Probed by UK Competition Watchdog
  7. Acer Chromebook Spin 514 With AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor Launched Ahead of CES 2021
  8. Ludo King Gets Quick Ludo, Up to Six Player Online Multiplayer Modes
  9. WhatsApp Vs Signal, Telegram, Facebook Messenger: What Data Does Each App Collect?
  10. Realme V15 5G Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, Hints at Possible India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com