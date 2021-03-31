Realme V13 5G has been launched in China. The new smartphone sits between Realme V11 5G and Realme V15 5G. It comes with a 90Hz display and offers triple rear cameras. The Realme V13 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 that's also powering Realme V11 5G. The smartphone also comes with 18W fast charging and has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Realme V13 5G competes against Redmi Note 10 5G that Xiaomi launched in China earlier this month.

Realme V13 5G price, availability

Realme V13 5G price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,100). The phone comes in Ash and Azure colours and is currently available for pre-orders in China, with its availability set for April 2. There is, however, no word yet on its global launch.

Realme V13 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme V13 5G runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch responsive rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM as standard. There is a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

For storage, Realme V13 5G has 128GB and 256GB UFS 2.1 options that support expansion via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme V13 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is also Hi-Res Audio support for an enhanced sound output. The phone measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weighs 185 grams.

