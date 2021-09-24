Realme V11s 5G has been launched in China. The smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also features dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE). Realme V11s 5G is fairly similar to the vanilla Realme V11 5G as it has the same body, same dual rear camera setup, and the same 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Realme V11s 5G's 128GB onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD slot.

Realme V11s 5G price

The new Realme V11s 5G is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200). The smartphone is available to purchase via Realme's China website and other major online retailers in China. Realme is offering the smartphone in Black and Violet colour options.

Realme V11s 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme V11s 5G runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and sports a 6.5-inch display with 88.7 screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and Mali G57 GPU. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and its 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

As mentioned, many of its specifications are similar to the Realme V11 5G that was launched in February. However, Realme V11s 5G gets DRE that, as the name suggests, expands the RAM of the smartphone. With DRE, the 4GB RAM variant will effectively have up to 5GB of RAM and the 6GB RAM variant will have up to 11GB of RAM.

Realme V11s 5G features a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Similar to Realme V11 5G, the cameras are housed in a rectangular module that also sports the LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it gets an unspecified sensor that is mounted in a waterdrop-style notch at the front.

Connectivity options include dual-standby for 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. Onboard sensors include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. Realme V11s 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is 8.4mm thick and weighs 189 grams.