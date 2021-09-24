Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme V11s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Dynamic RAM Expansion Debuts: Price, Specifications

Realme V11s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Dynamic RAM Expansion Debuts: Price, Specifications

Realme V11s 5G price is set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 September 2021 17:11 IST
Realme V11s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Dynamic RAM Expansion Debuts: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme China

Realme V11s 5G is offered in two colour options — Black and Purple

Highlights
  • Realme V11s 5G is fairly similar to the vanilla Realme V11 5G
  • It gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor
  • Realme V11s 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Realme V11s 5G has been launched in China. The smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also features dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE). Realme V11s 5G is fairly similar to the vanilla Realme V11 5G as it has the same body, same dual rear camera setup, and the same 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Realme V11s 5G's 128GB onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD slot.

Realme V11s 5G price

The new Realme V11s 5G is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200). The smartphone is available to purchase via Realme's China website and other major online retailers in China. Realme is offering the smartphone in Black and Violet colour options.

Realme V11s 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme V11s 5G runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and sports a 6.5-inch display with 88.7 screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and Mali G57 GPU. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and its 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

As mentioned, many of its specifications are similar to the Realme V11 5G that was launched in February. However, Realme V11s 5G gets DRE that, as the name suggests, expands the RAM of the smartphone. With DRE, the 4GB RAM variant will effectively have up to 5GB of RAM and the 6GB RAM variant will have up to 11GB of RAM.

Realme V11s 5G features a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Similar to Realme V11 5G, the cameras are housed in a rectangular module that also sports the LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it gets an unspecified sensor that is mounted in a waterdrop-style notch at the front.

Connectivity options include dual-standby for 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. Onboard sensors include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. Realme V11s 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is 8.4mm thick and weighs 189 grams.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme V11s 5G

Realme V11s 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme V11s 5G, Realme V11s 5G Price, Realme V11s 5G Specifications, Realme UI 2.0
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More

Related Stories

Realme V11s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Dynamic RAM Expansion Debuts: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Streaming Apps
  2. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  3. Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Smartphones Launched in India: All Details
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 4
  5. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  7. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G to Launch in India on September 29: All Details
  8. Oppo F19s Set to Launch in India on September 27
  9. Redmi 9 Activ Launched in India, Sale Starting Tomorrow
  10. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G May Get 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Documentary on Events Surrounding Death of Canadian Crypto 'King' in India
  2. Cryptocurrency Transactions Deemed Illegal by China's Central Bank, Bitcoin Down 6 Percent
  3. Realme V11s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Dynamic RAM Expansion Debuts: Price, Specifications
  4. Microfliers, or Flying Microchips, Are the Smallest Human-Made Flying Structures: Research
  5. Twitter Appointed Officers in Compliance With New IT Rules, Centre Tells Delhi High Court
  6. Moto G Pure, Moto E40 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
  7. Huawei 2021 Smartphone Revenue to Drop by at Least $30 Billion–$40 Billion: Rotating Chairman Eric Xu
  8. Google Calls India Watchdog 'Habitual Offender' in Court Tussle Over Probe Leak
  9. Elon Musk Says 'Super Important for Doge Fees to Drop' in Response to AMC Accepting Dogecoin
  10. Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J 85-Inch 8K LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 12,99,990
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com