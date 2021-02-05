Realme V11 5G has been launched in China as another affordable 5G offering from the company. The new Realme phone has a notched display with slim bezels on three sides, and a relatively thick chin. The phone is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options. It also boasts of a large 5,000mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup. Realme V11 5G supports fast charging as well. The company launched the affordable Realme V15 5G last month and seems to be expanding its budget-friendly 5G smartphone lineup for 2021.

Realme V11 5G price

Realme V11 5G is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,500) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Vibrant Blue and Quiet Grey colour options. The phone is available for purchase via the Realme China website and the company has not shared any information on international availability as of yet.

Realme V11 5G specifications

Realme V11 5G features a 6.5-inch display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and Mali G57 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, Realme V11 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The sensors are housed inside a rectangular camera module that also features the flash. At the front, the phone features a selfie shooter placed in a notch but the details about the sensor are unclear.

In terms of connectivity, Realme V11 comes with Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. Sensors on board include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Realme V11 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Realme V11 is just 8.4mm thick and weighs 186 grams.

