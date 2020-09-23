Technology News
loading

Realme May Be Working on Its First Under-Display Camera Phone

The photo of a phone shared by Realme VP doesn’t have a notch or hole-punch cutout.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 23 September 2020 18:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme May Be Working on Its First Under-Display Camera Phone

Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme VP uploaded a photo of a phone without a notch or hole-punch cutout

Highlights
  • Realme VP posted a photo of a phone without a notch or hole-punch cutout
  • The executive said that the phone would not have a pop-up selfie camera
  • Realme seems to be working on under-display camera technology

Realme may be working on a smartphone that will have an under-display camera. A company executive posted a picture of an unidentified smartphone on Chinese social networking platform Weibo. The smartphone seen in the photo doesn't have a notch or a hole-punch cutout for the front camera, suggesting that Realme could be working on an under-display camera for this phone. Besides Realme, other prominent companies are working towards under-display camera technology too.

Xu Qi Chase, Realme Vice President uploaded the photo on Weibo. Chase also clarified in the comments that the Realme smartphone doesn't come with a pop-up selfie camera either, further indicating that the phone was likely using an under-display camera. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, had said in a recent interview to GSMArena that due to the thickness of the 5G module, it is difficult to incorporate a pop-up camera with a smartphone without sacrificing on the battery or thinness.

The Realme executive did not reveal any other information about the smartphone or when it would be launched. However, it is expected that more information about the phone will be revealed soon.

Realme isn't the first company exploring under-display camera technology. ZTE Axon 20 5G that was launched earlier this month, sports an under-display camera and claims to be the “world's first smartphone with an under-display camera.”

Last month, Xiaomi unveiled its third-generation under-display camera technology, expected to reach the mass production stage early next year. Honor and Oppo have also been working on under-display camera technology.

Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which is the best phone under Rs. 10,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Under Display Camera
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Mi TV Master Supreme Commemorative Edition With 8K Resolution, 5G Support to Launch on September 28
HP AIO 24, Pavilion 27 All-in-One PCs With Pop-Up Webcam, 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Related Stories

Realme May Be Working on Its First Under-Display Camera Phone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Apple Store Online Launched in India With Trade-Ins and More
  3. Mi 10T Series Set to Launch on September 30 Through Virtual Event
  4. Moto E7 Plus Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  5. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  6. Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Debut as Latest Android Phones by HMD Global
  7. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  8. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. Moto E7 Plus First Impressions
  10. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. HP AIO 24, Pavilion 27 All-in-One PCs With Pop-Up Webcam, 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  2. Realme May Be Working on Its First Under-Display Camera Phone
  3. Mi TV Master Supreme Commemorative Edition With 8K Resolution, 5G Support to Launch on September 28
  4. Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Launched by Zynga on Mobile Platforms
  5. Is Netflix Permitted to Violate an Individual's Fundamental Rights? Mehul Choksi Asks Delhi High Court
  6. Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth Headset, IPP-51 10,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Teases New Redmi-Branded Audio Products, Launching on September 30 in India
  8. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Agree on Deal With Advertisers on Steps to Curb Harmful Content
  9. Zoom for Android Now Supports Virtual Backgrounds, Adds Several More New Features
  10. Supreme Court Directs Delhi Assembly Panel to Withhold Coercive Action Against Facebook Until October 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com