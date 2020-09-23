Realme May Be Working on Its First Under-Display Camera Phone

Realme may be working on a smartphone that will have an under-display camera. A company executive posted a picture of an unidentified smartphone on Chinese social networking platform Weibo. The smartphone seen in the photo doesn't have a notch or a hole-punch cutout for the front camera, suggesting that Realme could be working on an under-display camera for this phone. Besides Realme, other prominent companies are working towards under-display camera technology too.

Xu Qi Chase, Realme Vice President uploaded the photo on Weibo. Chase also clarified in the comments that the Realme smartphone doesn't come with a pop-up selfie camera either, further indicating that the phone was likely using an under-display camera. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, had said in a recent interview to GSMArena that due to the thickness of the 5G module, it is difficult to incorporate a pop-up camera with a smartphone without sacrificing on the battery or thinness.

The Realme executive did not reveal any other information about the smartphone or when it would be launched. However, it is expected that more information about the phone will be revealed soon.

Realme isn't the first company exploring under-display camera technology. ZTE Axon 20 5G that was launched earlier this month, sports an under-display camera and claims to be the “world's first smartphone with an under-display camera.”

Last month, Xiaomi unveiled its third-generation under-display camera technology, expected to reach the mass production stage early next year. Honor and Oppo have also been working on under-display camera technology.

