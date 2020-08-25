Realme has started rolling out a Smooth Scrolling feature for its Realme UI custom Android software to its users. This feature will allow for a visually smoother and faster effect while scrolling upwards and downwards. Realme says that the new feature will be most prominent for sites and apps that have infinite scrolling, like Facebook and Twitter. A part of the Realme Lab project, the Smooth Scrolling feature will soon be rolled out in stages to all phones running the Realme UI.

Realme said in a forum post that Smooth Scrolling will enable the content you're looking at to scroll faster. With just one swipe upwards, the scrolling reaches further down the page and stops much later than earlier, with a smoother scrolling animation. As per a side-by-side video comparison (with the feature turned on and off) shared by the company on the post, it is noticeable that the scrolling is more sensitive when Smooth Scrolling is turned on. As mentioned, the effect will be more enhanced while scrolling through apps with endless feeds such as Facebook or Twitter.

The Smooth Scrolling feature can be used by tapping on Settings > realme Lab and turning on Smooth Scrolling.

This feature is part of the Realme Lab project, as a part of which, the company conducts early tests of OS functionalities that are currently being developed, through real-life users. According to a report by XDA developers, these are the phones that have received the Smooth Scrolling feature so far: Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom.

Realme is set to launch the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro on September 1. Realme X7 Pro listing went live on a Chinese e-retailer site ahead of its launch, tipping some key specifications. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch (1,080x2,400) AMOLED display and a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery. It will reportedly have a quad rear camera setup, with the main camera expected to be 64-megapixel. The Realme X7 series will have a tri-colour gradient.

