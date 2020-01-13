Realme UI, the custom interface that will be available on Realme phones, has been detailed just days after its official announcement took place in China. The new interface, which is based on Android 10 and is backed by Oppo's ColorOS 7, is touted to be designed for young consumers. Realme claims that it has adhered to the concept of Real Design that is designed to bring a simplified experience to users. Just like the vanilla ColorOS 7, Realme UI will bring proprietary features such as an improved 3-Finger Screenshot option and a Focus Mode. The interface also has a list of wallpapers and custom ringtones.

As per details provided by Realme through a press note, Realme UI has a range of customisations, including system colours, icons, wallpapers, and animations. The custom interface is claimed to have naturally high-saturation and high-brightness colours. App icons provided on Realme UI use the core elements of common household items and are customisable in terms of shape and size.

In addition to the ability to customise the shape and size, users on Realme UI would get the option to customise internal graphic size of the icons -- no matter whether they are square or round, large or small.

Realme UI also includes 11 new wallpapers that are touted to be inspired by natural elements -- matching distinct colour schemes of the interface. Realme has also leveraged Oppo's Quantum Animation Engine that's available on ColorOS 7 to improve the screen frequency and deliver an optimised experience. Further, the interface is claimed to have various power-saving features and an optimised experience to limit power consumption and performance.

There is the Focus Mode to let users “provisionally isolated from the outside world” and concentrate on their important tasks by listening to some relaxing music. The interface also has the improved 3-Finger Screenshot option that lets users to select a specific area on the screen by touching and holding the screen with three fingers for a few seconds.

Realme UI comes preloaded with a Personal Information Protection feature that is claimed to provide empty information pages when apps request access to the user's personal information. There are also improved animation effects.

It is unclear that when will Realme UI hit Realme phones. However, the update roadmap is likely to be based on what the company announced late last year.

Some user reports have suggested that the Realme X2 Pro has already started receiving Realme UI beta update in China. Moreover, Realme X2 users in India will be able to submit their applications for beta testing the interface from January 20.