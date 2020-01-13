Technology News
loading

Realme UI Features Detailed Ahead of Official Rollout

Realme UI will reach a list of Realme phones later this year.

By | Updated: 13 January 2020 18:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme UI Features Detailed Ahead of Official Rollout

Realme UI is set to enhance user experience with various customisations

Highlights
  • Realme UI is based on Android 10 and is backed by ColorOS 7
  • The new interface brings customisable app icons
  • Realme UI leverages Oppo’s Quantum Animation Engine

Realme UI, the custom interface that will be available on Realme phones, has been detailed just days after its official announcement took place in China. The new interface, which is based on Android 10 and is backed by Oppo's ColorOS 7, is touted to be designed for young consumers. Realme claims that it has adhered to the concept of Real Design that is designed to bring a simplified experience to users. Just like the vanilla ColorOS 7, Realme UI will bring proprietary features such as an improved 3-Finger Screenshot option and a Focus Mode. The interface also has a list of wallpapers and custom ringtones.

As per details provided by Realme through a press note, Realme UI has a range of customisations, including system colours, icons, wallpapers, and animations. The custom interface is claimed to have naturally high-saturation and high-brightness colours. App icons provided on Realme UI use the core elements of common household items and are customisable in terms of shape and size.

In addition to the ability to customise the shape and size, users on Realme UI would get the option to customise internal graphic size of the icons -- no matter whether they are square or round, large or small.

Realme UI also includes 11 new wallpapers that are touted to be inspired by natural elements -- matching distinct colour schemes of the interface. Realme has also leveraged Oppo's Quantum Animation Engine that's available on ColorOS 7 to improve the screen frequency and deliver an optimised experience. Further, the interface is claimed to have various power-saving features and an optimised experience to limit power consumption and performance.

There is the Focus Mode to let users “provisionally isolated from the outside world” and concentrate on their important tasks by listening to some relaxing music. The interface also has the improved 3-Finger Screenshot option that lets users to select a specific area on the screen by touching and holding the screen with three fingers for a few seconds.

Realme UI comes preloaded with a Personal Information Protection feature that is claimed to provide empty information pages when apps request access to the user's personal information. There are also improved animation effects.

It is unclear that when will Realme UI hit Realme phones. However, the update roadmap is likely to be based on what the company announced late last year.

Some user reports have suggested that the Realme X2 Pro has already started receiving Realme UI beta update in China. Moreover, Realme X2 users in India will be able to submit their applications for beta testing the interface from January 20.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme UI features, Realme UI, Realme, ColorOS 7, Android 10
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Microsoft Surface Duo Spotted in the Hands of CEO Satya Nadella
Realme UI Features Detailed Ahead of Official Rollout
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 'Made in India' Motorola Razr Retail Box Appears Online Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  3. From Joker to 1917, All the Oscars 2020 Nominations
  4. OnePlus Unveils 120Hz Display Tech That's Expected on OnePlus 8 Pro
  5. Realme UI Tweaks ColorOS 7 With New Customisations
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Show Quad Rear Cameras, Hole Punch
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Realme 5i India Launch, Jio Wi-Fi Calling Arrives, and More News This Week
  10. Realme's Madhav Sheth: Next Poster Boy of Indian Smartphone Industry?
#Latest Stories
  1. Oscars 2020 Nominations: The Full List, From Best Picture to Best Actors
  2. New Boeing CEO Takes Over With 737 Max Crisis Unresolved
  3. Realme UI Features Detailed Ahead of Official Rollout
  4. Microsoft Surface Duo Spotted in the Hands of CEO Satya Nadella
  5. Oyo Said to Lay Off Thousands in India and China
  6. Galaxy Z Flip Could Be Samsung’s Next Foldable Smartphone, New Leak Suggests
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon Variant Purportedly Surfaces on Geekbench, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Motorola Razr (2019) Production Unit Photos, 'Made in India' Retail Box Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. WhatsApp, Google, Apple Response Sought by Delhi High Court on Plea to Retain Data of JNU Violence
  10. ISRO GSAT-30 Satellite to Be Launched on Friday, Aboard Ariane 5 Rocket
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.