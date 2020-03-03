i Realme UI Early Access Programme for Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro Launched: All You Need to Know | Technology News
Realme UI Early Access Programme for Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro Launched: All You Need to Know

Select Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro users get a chance to try out Realme UI before official rollout.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 3 March 2020 15:50 IST
Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro will be updated to Android 10 soon

Highlights
  • Only 3,000 users allowed in the early access programme
  • A stable update to Realme UI is expected at the end of the month
  • The update will also bring Android 10 for the two smartphones

Earlier this year, at the launch of the Realme 5i, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth mentioned that Realme smartphones will start shipping with Realme UI soon and older devices will be updated to it. We did get a chance to try out Realme UI on the Realme C3 and we liked the customisations Realme brought with this UI. Realme is now working on shipping its latest Realme UI to the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro and the company has announced an early access programme.

Realme took to its Realme Community to announce the early access programme for Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro users. In the post, Realme claims that the Realme UI update based on top of Android 10 is almost ready to hit the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro. But it wants to use the help of its community to iron out the bugs before an official release.

As a part of the early access to Realme UI, about 3000 users of the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro will get access to Realme UI. The enrolment will happen on a first-come-first-serve basis and users are required to fill a form and submit their IMEI details. The deadline for applications is March 5.

Realme had recently rolled out Realme UI for its Realme 5 Pro and Realme X smartphones that also brought Android 10 and a couple of new features to the smartphone. The company had earlier rolled out the Realme UI software update to the Realme XT in January.

Realme UI is expected to bring its new features to the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro such as Screen Light Effects, System Themes, 3-Finger Screen Gesture, Focus Mode, tweaked Quick Settings, Always-on Display (for OLED display smartphone only), Dual Mode Music Share among others. The Realme UI also brings optimisations for Game Space, Game Assistant.

With this approach, Realme might just be able to iron out the bugs before it rolls out the software update.

Realme X2

Realme X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build quality
  • Good cameras
  • Very fast charging
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed Realme X2 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality and design
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Smooth app, gaming performance
  • Good battery life, super-fast charging
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Low-light video quality isn’t great
Read detailed Realme X2 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

