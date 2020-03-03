Realme UI Early Access Programme for Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro Launched: All You Need to Know

Earlier this year, at the launch of the Realme 5i, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth mentioned that Realme smartphones will start shipping with Realme UI soon and older devices will be updated to it. We did get a chance to try out Realme UI on the Realme C3 and we liked the customisations Realme brought with this UI. Realme is now working on shipping its latest Realme UI to the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro and the company has announced an early access programme.

Realme took to its Realme Community to announce the early access programme for Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro users. In the post, Realme claims that the Realme UI update based on top of Android 10 is almost ready to hit the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro. But it wants to use the help of its community to iron out the bugs before an official release.

As a part of the early access to Realme UI, about 3000 users of the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro will get access to Realme UI. The enrolment will happen on a first-come-first-serve basis and users are required to fill a form and submit their IMEI details. The deadline for applications is March 5.

Realme had recently rolled out Realme UI for its Realme 5 Pro and Realme X smartphones that also brought Android 10 and a couple of new features to the smartphone. The company had earlier rolled out the Realme UI software update to the Realme XT in January.

Realme UI is expected to bring its new features to the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro such as Screen Light Effects, System Themes, 3-Finger Screen Gesture, Focus Mode, tweaked Quick Settings, Always-on Display (for OLED display smartphone only), Dual Mode Music Share among others. The Realme UI also brings optimisations for Game Space, Game Assistant.

With this approach, Realme might just be able to iron out the bugs before it rolls out the software update.