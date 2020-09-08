Realme UI is tipped to receive multi-user support soon. The company introduced its Realme UI custom interface earlier this year with the Realme X50 5G, shifting away from Oppo's ColorOS software that ran on all previous Realme phones. The new Realme UI software brought a near stock Android experience with few additions. This new software has been absorbed in all new phones launched by Realme since then, and one of the missing features, that users on Realme forums claim to have spotted, is multi-user support.

If this new leak is to be believed, then Realme is working on adding multi-user support for all Android 10-based Realme UI handsets. A post shared on Realme's community forum suggests that the company will add this feature for compatible Realme handsets soon. Multi-user feature will allow more than one profile to exist on the phone. This will enable multiple users to share the Android handset, allowing them to have their unique set of wallpapers, data, and apps. It allows each user to have their privacy, while also enabling sharing of space on the same phone.

The leak suggests that the multi-user feature will roll out for all Realme handsets running on Realme UI-based on Android 10. There is no clarity on when this feature will roll out commercially, and Realme has made no announcements on that front. But the leaked screenshots indicate that a rollout may not be too far. Whenever this feature arrives, it is tipped to be available in Settings > Users and accounts > Multi-user. The tipster also notes that creation of separate spaces for different users will be a very easy process, and switching of users will be possible from the notification centre as well.

For Android users, multi-user support has been available since Android Lollipop launched almost five years ago. Most Android OEMs have adapted this feature into their custom skins.

