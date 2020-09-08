Technology News
loading

Realme Tipped to Be Working on Multi-User Support for Android 10-Based Realme UI Users

Realme UI was introduced earlier this year with the Realme X50 5G.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 September 2020 10:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Tipped to Be Working on Multi-User Support for Android 10-Based Realme UI Users

Photo Credit: Realme Forums

Realme UI offers a near stock Android-like experience to users

Highlights
  • Realme UI based on Android 10 may only receive this support
  • There is no confirmation from Realme regarding this multi-user feature
  • It is tipped to let users switch profiles from notification centre

Realme UI is tipped to receive multi-user support soon. The company introduced its Realme UI custom interface earlier this year with the Realme X50 5G, shifting away from Oppo's ColorOS software that ran on all previous Realme phones. The new Realme UI software brought a near stock Android experience with few additions. This new software has been absorbed in all new phones launched by Realme since then, and one of the missing features, that users on Realme forums claim to have spotted, is multi-user support.

If this new leak is to be believed, then Realme is working on adding multi-user support for all Android 10-based Realme UI handsets. A post shared on Realme's community forum suggests that the company will add this feature for compatible Realme handsets soon. Multi-user feature will allow more than one profile to exist on the phone. This will enable multiple users to share the Android handset, allowing them to have their unique set of wallpapers, data, and apps. It allows each user to have their privacy, while also enabling sharing of space on the same phone.

The leak suggests that the multi-user feature will roll out for all Realme handsets running on Realme UI-based on Android 10. There is no clarity on when this feature will roll out commercially, and Realme has made no announcements on that front. But the leaked screenshots indicate that a rollout may not be too far. Whenever this feature arrives, it is tipped to be available in Settings > Users and accounts > Multi-user. The tipster also notes that creation of separate spaces for different users will be a very easy process, and switching of users will be possible from the notification centre as well.

For Android users, multi-user support has been available since Android Lollipop launched almost five years ago. Most Android OEMs have adapted this feature into their custom skins.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme UI, Android 10, Realme, Multi User Support
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple, Google, Dropbox Being Investigated by Italy Over Cloud Storage

Related Stories

Realme Tipped to Be Working on Multi-User Support for Android 10-Based Realme UI Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  2. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  3. Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  4. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  5. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update
  6. Poco M2 Will Come With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Realme 6, Reame 6i Price Slashed in India by Up to Rs. 1,000
  9. Realme 7 Pro Gets September Security Patch, Optimisations With Latest Update
  10. Honor Hunter Gaming Laptop to Launch on September 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Watch Specifications Tipped, May Come With Heart-Rate Monitor and 18-Day Battery Life
  2. Australian Watchdog to Examine Competition Between Apple, Google App Stores
  3. Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X Price Tipped, Launch Date Rumoured to be November 10
  4. Realme Tipped to Be Working on Multi-User Support for Android 10-Based Realme UI Users
  5. Apple, Google, Dropbox Being Investigated by Italy Over Cloud Storage
  6. Realme Narzo 10 Goes on Sale in India Again at 12pm Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
  7. Poco M2 Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Realme C3, Realme C12, Realme C15 Updates Bring August 2020 Android Security Patch, Fixes, More
  9. Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Dirt 5 Release Date Delayed Again, Now Out November 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com