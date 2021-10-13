Technology News
Realme UI 3.0 Based on Android 12 Unveiled; Brings Smoother Experience, Enhanced Customisations

Realme GT is set to receive early access to Realme UI 3.0 later this month, while other key models would get the update starting December.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 October 2021 17:12 IST
Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme UI 3.0 is claimed to deliver a “brand-new experience” to users

Highlights
  • Realme UI 3.0 unveiled alongside Realme GT Neo 2 launch in India
  • The new Realme UI update brings 3D icon design
  • Realme UI 3.0 enhances user privacy and security with new features

Realme UI 3.0 was unveiled on Wednesday alongside the launch of Realme GT Neo 2 in India. The new custom skin by the Chinese company is based on Google's Android 12 and is designed to deliver a “brand-new experience” to Realme smartphone users. As a successor to last year's Realme UI 2.0, Realme UI 3.0 brings all-new icons and an interface that is called Fluid Space Design. The proprietary interface is claimed to deliver a spatial sense to users and provide a list of personalisation features that work with not just icons or backgrounds but also fonts and other UI elements.

Realme UI 3.0 roadmap

At the launch event, Realme announced that Realme UI 3.0 will be available to users in December. It will, however, arrive under early access to Realme GT users later this month and will gradually reach Realme X7 Max, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8 Pro, and the newly launched Realme GT Neo 2 starting December. The new interface will also be available for the Realme X50 Pro, Realme 7 Pro, Realme X7 Pro, Realme 8, Realme Narzo 30, Realme C25, Realme C25s, Realme Narzo 50A, and Realme 8i in the first quarter of 2022. Further, the update will go live for Realme X7, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme 8 5G, Realme 8s, Realme 7 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and Realme Narzo 30 5G in the second quarter next year.

Realme UI 3.0 features

One of the latest features that Realme UI 3.0, based on Android 12, brings to the Realme phones is the Fluid Space Design that brings 3D icons, with more weight on their outlines and colour projection to resemble their main colours and bring a three-dimensional look. The company said that in comparison with Realme UI 2.0, the new interface would bring a wider range of colours.

realme ui 3 0 3d icons image Realme UI 3

Realme UI 3.0 improves icons design over Realme UI 2.0
Photo Credit: Realme India

 

Realme has also designed a new layout interface that gives a spatial sense by reducing information density and widening the white space. Elements such as title size, symbols, and text contrast have also been enhanced to highlight important information.

Similar to other custom skins, Realme UI 3.0 offers a range of personalised features. You can customise icons, backgrounds, and fonts as per your preference. There is also a new global theme colour customisation to let you choose your colour preference that will be available throughout the interface.

Realme UI 3.0 also enhances the always-on display (AOD) experience. It lets you upload your own photo that will be visible on the lock screen — when the phone is idle. The company has also brought its Realmeow mascot to the AOD to enhance its branding on Realme phones and give more design choices for the lock screen. Additionally, there are Omojis like ghosts, food, and objects that can be used for account IDs or directly on AOD.

realme ui 3 0 personalised aod interface image Realme UI 3

Realme UI 3.0 comes with personalised AOD
Photo Credit: Realme India

 

To bring an overall performance upgrade over Realme UI 2.0, Realme UI 3.0 carries an AI Smooth Engine that uses software-based algorithms to enhance smoothness and reduce power consumption. Realme claimed the proprietary changes help decrease memory consumption by 30 percent, increase speed of app launching by 13 percent, and enhance battery life by 12 percent.

Realme UI 3.0 also includes an AI Animation Engine that is claimed to help optimise animation effects and provide smoother gesture inputs. Additionally, there is Floating Window 2.0 to improve multitasking and allow users to control floating windows as they like. The company said that the new addition is aimed to make the floating windows even more practical and convenient in a variety of usage scenarios.

Alongside the new interface-level changes, Realme UI 3.0 brings a list of new privacy functions. One of them is Private Pic Share that helps you hide picture information such as timestamp, camera models, and settings when sharing with other users. There is also iOS-like approximate location sharing to help prevent apps from accessing precise location details.

Realme UI 3.0 also includes an upgraded App Permission Recording that provides pictorial representations of privacy permissions required by and granted to various apps. Further, there are preloaded features to enable Payment Security, App Lock, Harassment Call Blocking, and Hide Apps.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme UI 3, Realme UI, Realme, Android 12
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Chandigarh the Happiest City in India to Buy a Home, Mumbai Least Happy City in the World: Study
Sonos Roam Portable Bluetooth Smart Speaker With IP67 Build, 10-Hour Battery Launched in India

