Realme UI 3.0 was announced on Wednesday as the latest version of the brand's flavour of Android, and it has been given an October launch date. The OS was announced during the Realme GT Neo 2 launch event. The list of devices that will be getting the new Realme UI 3.0 would also be announced in October. Furthermore, Realme now boasts it ranks among the top six smartphone brands globally with a 135 percent year on year growth, citing Counterpoint Research data. The brand has seen major growth since 2018 when it ranked 47th globally.

A post by MyDrivers on Weibo reports that Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase announced Realme UI 3.0 OS at the Realme GT Neo 2 event. The new version of the operating system will be launched in October, which is also when the company will detail which older models will receive the upgrade. Another post by WhyLab claims Realme UI 3.0 will bring some features of ColorOS 12. As per the naming trend, Realme UI 3.0 would be based on Android 12, as Realme UI and Realme UI 2.0 were based on Android 10 and Android 11, respectively. The new Realme UI 3.0 OS will also bring a new design with new privacy and security features.

A couple of tweets by Realme India (@realmeIndia) shared the progress the brand has made since its inception in 2018. It cites Counterpoint research to boast Realme now ranks 6th globally in terms of smartphone shipments, with 15 million units shipped and a 135 percent year on year growth. Its sister company Oppo ranks 4th with 33.6 million units shipped and a 37 percent year on year growth. On the top of the leaderboard is Samsung with 57.6 million units shipped and a 6.3 percent year on year growth.

In Q3 2018, Realme ranked 47th globally with only 1.2 million units shipped in the quarter, once again citing Counterpoint data. In another tweet, Realme also mentioned that it achieved 100 million sales in 61 markets in 2021 while it achieved 50 million sales in 2020 itself. Realme also mentioned that it entered 5 new markets every quarter on average with 60 smartphones sold every minute.