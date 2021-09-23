Technology News
Realme UI 3.0 to Launch in October, Will Share Features With ColorOS 12

Realme will also announce the list of smartphones getting the new software in October.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 23 September 2021 12:17 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ My Drivers

Realme UI 3.0 was announced during the Realme GT Neo 2 launch on September 22

Highlights
  • Realme UI 3.0 will be based on Android 12
  • The new OS will get a new design with new privacy, security features
  • Realme ranks 6th globally with 15 million units sold

Realme UI 3.0 was announced on Wednesday as the latest version of the brand's flavour of Android, and it has been given an October launch date. The OS was announced during the Realme GT Neo 2 launch event. The list of devices that will be getting the new Realme UI 3.0 would also be announced in October. Furthermore, Realme now boasts it ranks among the top six smartphone brands globally with a 135 percent year on year growth, citing Counterpoint Research data. The brand has seen major growth since 2018 when it ranked 47th globally.

A post by MyDrivers on Weibo reports that Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase announced Realme UI 3.0 OS at the Realme GT Neo 2 event. The new version of the operating system will be launched in October, which is also when the company will detail which older models will receive the upgrade. Another post by WhyLab claims Realme UI 3.0 will bring some features of ColorOS 12. As per the naming trend, Realme UI 3.0 would be based on Android 12, as Realme UI and Realme UI 2.0 were based on Android 10 and Android 11, respectively. The new Realme UI 3.0 OS will also bring a new design with new privacy and security features.

A couple of tweets by Realme India (@realmeIndia) shared the progress the brand has made since its inception in 2018. It cites Counterpoint research to boast Realme now ranks 6th globally in terms of smartphone shipments, with 15 million units shipped and a 135 percent year on year growth. Its sister company Oppo ranks 4th with 33.6 million units shipped and a 37 percent year on year growth. On the top of the leaderboard is Samsung with 57.6 million units shipped and a 6.3 percent year on year growth.

In Q3 2018, Realme ranked 47th globally with only 1.2 million units shipped in the quarter, once again citing Counterpoint data. In another tweet, Realme also mentioned that it achieved 100 million sales in 61 markets in 2021 while it achieved 50 million sales in 2020 itself. Realme also mentioned that it entered 5 new markets every quarter on average with 60 smartphones sold every minute.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme, Realme UI 3.0, Android 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
