Realme UI 2.0 Unveiled With Customisable Features and Dark Modes, Rollout to Start With Realme X50 Pro

Realme UI 2.0 will let users pick their own colours for the interfaces, using the Global Theme Colour function.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 21 September 2020 19:08 IST
Realme UI 2.0 has new features across three main categories: Creativity, Sociability, and Productivity

Highlights
  • Realme unveiled the Android-11-based Realme UI 2.0
  • The Realme UI 2.0 includes features that will enable digital well-being
  • Realme X50 Pro will be the first phone to receive the update

Realme unveiled the Android-11-based Realme UI 2.0, which has features such as Dual Mode Music Share, customisable notification bar colours, and multiple dark modes. The Realme X50 Pro, which already had a preview version of Realme UI 2.0, will be the first phone to receive the update. Realme UI 2.0 was launched by Realme at a virtual event where it also launched the Realme Narzo 20 series in India. Realme did not reveal the list of eligible devices for Realme UI 2.0 or a timeline for any phone except the Realme X50 Pro.

Realme UI 2.0 will let users pick their own colours for the main interface, shortcut button, notification bar, and 24 other interfaces, using the Global Theme Colour function that will offer five built-in colour schemes and 10 single colours. The Always On Display (AOD) offers five themes, and allows users to create their own unique AOD patterns with just a touch.

Realme X50 Pro,which has already received a preview version of the Realme UI 2.0, will be the first smartphone to receive it officially, as mentioned above. A closed beta version for Realme X50 Pro will be released on September 24, while the open beta version will be released end of October. The stable release for the same is expected by end of November.

The Dark Mode update in Realme UI 2.0 offers three styles: Enhanced, Medium, and Gentle. It also supports intelligent auto-adjustment which automatically adjusts the contrast according to the ambient light. Realme UI 2.0 will allow users to customise icons, and offers a collection of fonts to choose from as well. It also gives third-party launchers access to Realme's desktop design for more customisability and the Android 11 notification bar for easier arrangement of information.

Realme UI 2.0 also includes features that will enable digital wellbeing, such as the Sleep Capsule, which helps keep track of your daily health and sleep cycle. The Floating Window function offered in Realme UI 2.0 lets you chat with friends and watch videos simultaneously.

The Realme UI 2.0 interface the company will ship on top of Android will also offer improved function for better efficiency, the company claims. Realme UI 2.0 offers increased productivity with 45 percent improvement in system resource utilisation, which results in a 32 percent increase in system speed, and a 17 percent increase in frame rate stability than the last UI generation.

The new UI will feature the Deep Sea Privacy Plan, which will have an Invisible Door, Private Space and Security Shield to ensure that the user's data and information are safe and secure. Realme UI 2.0 will have a new ‘Subtitle Stitching feature, which will let users share lines seamlessly. Other new sharing features include sharing photos through Realme Share, and the Dual Mode Music Share, as mentioned above.

Realme UI 2.0 also includes Android 11 features such as Bubble notifications support, redesigned media controls, an output switcher for media, etc.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

