Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Roadmap Announced, 7 Phones to Get It in 2020

Realme 7 Pro and Realme Narzo 20 to receive updates in November, with more handsets to follow suit in coming months.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 September 2020 13:42 IST
Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Roadmap Announced, 7 Phones to Get It in 2020

Realme UI 2.0 offers features like Dual Mode Music Share and multiple dark modes

Highlights
  • Realme UI 2.0 offers Dual Mode Music Share
  • It allows users to customise notification bar colours
  • Realme X50 handsets first to receive update

Realme UI 2.0 early access roadmap has been announced. The company announced details of the rollout in a community post, saying that the Realme X50 Pro will receive the first round of updates this month and more phones will follow suit later. While no rollouts are scheduled for October, Realme 7 Pro and Realme Narzo 20 will receive the Android-based skin in November. Realme unveiled the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 during the launch of the Realme Narzo 20 series in India earlier this week.

Realme posted the early access roadmap on its community page, sharing a schedule of when the Realme UI 2.0 will be rolled out to its various models.

Realme UI 2.0 rollout details (only for early access)

  • September 2020: Realme X50 Pro
  • November 2020: Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20
  • December 2020: Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro
  • January 2021: Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X2, Realme 6, Realme C12, Realme C15
  • February 2021: Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10
  • March 2021: Realme C3, Realme Narzo 10A
  • Q2 2021: Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, Realme Narzo 20A

realme ui 2 dot 0 intext Realme UI 2.0

The Realme UI 2.0 will be rolled out to the Realme X50 Pro first
Photo Credit: Realme

The new OS was announced at the Realme Narzo 20 series launch and the company confirmed that the first smartphone to get the latest OS will be the Realme X50 Pro. The smartphone has already received a preview version of the Realme UI 2.0.

Realme UI 2.0 features

Realme UI 2.0 offers features like Dual Mode Music Share, customisable notification bar colours, and multiple dark modes. Users will have an option to pick their own colours for the main interface, shortcut button, notification bar, and 24 other interfaces using the Global Theme Colour function. There is an Always-On Display (AOD) feature that offers five themes as well as allows users to create their own AOD patterns.

Realme UI 2.0 also offers various digital wellbeing features including the Sleep Capsule that helps keep track of your daily health and sleep cycle. The Floating Window feature allows users to operate multiple apps simultaneously.

