Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta, Based on Android 11, Released for Realme 6 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, More Phones

Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta, Based on Android 11, Released for Realme 6 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, More Phones

Realme UI 2.0 will bring new customisation options as well as Android 11 features.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 1 January 2021 15:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta, Based on Android 11, Released for Realme 6 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, More Phones

Realme 6 Pro users are required to update their phones to the required UI version – RMX2061_11.A.39

Highlights
  • Realme 6 Pro users can apply for early access to Realme UI 2.0
  • The final stable release of UI 2.0 may be out soon
  • Realme 6 Pro users are required to have at least 5GB available storage

Realme is testing Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 for Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro via an open beta in India. While applications for early access to Realme UI 2.0 for Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro has closed, users can still apply to be a part of the early access programme for Realme 6 Pro. Realme UI 2.0 will bring new customisation options for the device as well as Android 11 features.

Since Realme is testing UI 2.0, based on Android 11, on a number of phones, it seems likely that the final release of the update will be out soon. Users can still choose to be a part of the early access programme for Realme 6 Pro, as noted in a Realme community forum post.

To be a part of the early access programme for Realme UI 2.0, Realme 6 Pro users are required to first update their phones to the required UI version – RMX2061_11.A.39. Then, go to Settings, tap on software update, click on the settings icon in the top right corner, select trial version, submit your details, and click on Apply Now.

As this is an unstable version of UI 2.0, Realme warned users that the early access version may have an unpredictable impact on the device. Before updating, users are required to have more than 60 percent battery on their phones. Realme also noted that the device should have more than 5GB of storage available and that the phone should not be rooted.

Realme 6 Pro users are invited to give their feedback and suggestions about the new UI via this feedback form.

Realme released a roadmap for Realme UI 2.0's early access and has kept up to its word, with Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro receiving the open beta version of Realme UI 2.0 in December

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Striking design
  • Decent selfie cameras
  • Good all-round performance
  • Solid battery life and quick charging
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Somewhat bulky
  • Cameras could do better in low light
Read detailed Realme 6 Pro review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 7

Realme 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Sturdy and well built
  • Excellent battery life
  • 90Hz display
  • Decent main camera
  • Bad
  • Heavy and thick
  • Video quality could be better
Read detailed Realme 7 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality and design
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Smooth app, gaming performance
  • Good battery life, super-fast charging
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Low-light video quality isn’t great
Read detailed Realme X2 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Super-fast 65W charging
  • 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Mediocre low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme Narzo 20 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Tencent Games Said to Be Removed From Huawei App Store Over Revenue Dispute
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS Laptop With Ryzen 5000-Series CPU Spotted on Amazon, Launch Expected at CES 2021

Related Stories

Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta, Based on Android 11, Released for Realme 6 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, More Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Two Plans Revised
  2. Amazon Set to Launch Computer Science Education Programme in India
  3. Redmi 9T Rumoured to Debut on January 8
  4. AmazonBasics Ultra-HD TVs Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 29,999
  5. Xiaomi Mi 11 Sold 350,000 Units in 5 Minutes During First Sale: Report
  6. PlayStation 5 India Launch Set for February 2, Pre-Orders Start January 12
  7. Vi Wants People to Upgrade to 4G by Going Out Physically
  8. Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU Launched
  9. Realme Watch S Pro Review
  10. Redmi Could Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS Laptop With Ryzen 5000-Series CPU Spotted on Amazon, Launch Expected at CES 2021
  2. Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta, Based on Android 11, Released for Realme 6 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, More Phones
  3. Tencent Games Said to Be Removed From Huawei App Store Over Revenue Dispute
  4. Mi A3 Android 11 Update Rollout Halted After Receiving Bricking Complaints From Users
  5. IndiGo Claims Servers Hacked in December, Internal Documents May Get Uploaded on Public Platforms
  6. Xiaomi Mi 11 Sold 350,000 Units in First 5 Minutes of Going on Sale: Report
  7. Oppo Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Global Launch Expected Soon
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Tipped to Launch in Second Half of 2021
  9. Poco F2 Teased by Company in Video; Tipped to come with Snapdragon 732G SoC, AMOLED screen, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  10. Redmi 9T Launch Rumoured for January 8, Xiaomi Tipped to Launch at Least Nine Phones in Early 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com