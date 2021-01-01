Realme is testing Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 for Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro via an open beta in India. While applications for early access to Realme UI 2.0 for Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro has closed, users can still apply to be a part of the early access programme for Realme 6 Pro. Realme UI 2.0 will bring new customisation options for the device as well as Android 11 features.

Since Realme is testing UI 2.0, based on Android 11, on a number of phones, it seems likely that the final release of the update will be out soon. Users can still choose to be a part of the early access programme for Realme 6 Pro, as noted in a Realme community forum post.

To be a part of the early access programme for Realme UI 2.0, Realme 6 Pro users are required to first update their phones to the required UI version – RMX2061_11.A.39. Then, go to Settings, tap on software update, click on the settings icon in the top right corner, select trial version, submit your details, and click on Apply Now.

As this is an unstable version of UI 2.0, Realme warned users that the early access version may have an unpredictable impact on the device. Before updating, users are required to have more than 60 percent battery on their phones. Realme also noted that the device should have more than 5GB of storage available and that the phone should not be rooted.

Realme 6 Pro users are invited to give their feedback and suggestions about the new UI via this feedback form.

Realme released a roadmap for Realme UI 2.0's early access and has kept up to its word, with Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro receiving the open beta version of Realme UI 2.0 in December

