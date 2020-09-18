Realme UI 2.0, the company's proprietary Android 11-based skin, will be unveiled on September 21. The release will coincide with the launch of Realme Narzo 20 series of smartphones on the date. Realme X50 Pro users have already received an Android 11 preview release that will now be rolled out to the Realme Narzo 20 series as well at the virtual launch. Realme is expected to announce a timeline for Realme UI 2.0 rollout at the event, along with eligible devices.

Realme tweeted that it would be releasing Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 on September 21. Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20A will be launched in India on the same day. The phones will run the new Realme UI 2.0. Realme says that it will be one of the first manufacturers to adapt to the latest Android 11 OS.

Are you ready to level up?

Presenting #SeamlessFun for Gen Z with #realmeUI 2.0 based on @Android 11, coming with the #Narzobyrealme series.



Launching #realmeNarzo20series at 12:30 PM, 21st September on all our official channels.



Know more: https://t.co/DTVJruHSYX pic.twitter.com/RBGP0jzueD — realme (@realmemobiles) September 18, 2020

The digital launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST and will be live streamed on Realme's social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Android 11 was unveiled last week for select Pixel phones, as well as flagship smartphone models from Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme. Announcing the update, Google had said that Android 11 features changes that would improve multitasking, give users more control over their privacy with one-time app permissions, and offer an inbuilt screen recording feature.

Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20A are the successors of the Realme Narzo 10 series that was launched earlier this year. The new lineup of phones have been teased to come with ‘best-in-class segment gaming processor and trend-setting design'. Earlier leaks have suggested that Realme Narzo 20 may come in 4GB + 64GB storage variant and a 4GB + 128GB storage option. Realme Narzo 20A, meanwhile, is expected to come in 3GB + 32GB storage model and 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phones are expected to be offered in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour variants.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to feature two storage variants as well – 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. It may come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour options.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.