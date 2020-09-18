Technology News
loading

Realme UI 2.0 to Be Launched on September 21 Alongside Realme Narzo 20 Series

Realme X50 Pro users have already received an Realme UI 2.0 with Android 11 preview release.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 18 September 2020 19:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme UI 2.0 to Be Launched on September 21 Alongside Realme Narzo 20 Series

Realme is expected to announce a timeline and eligible devices for Realme UI 2.0 at the event

Highlights
  • Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 will launch on September 21
  • Realme Narzo 20 series will also be introduced alongside and feature the
  • Realme X50 Pro has already received Realme UI 2.0 preview for select user

Realme UI 2.0, the company's proprietary Android 11-based skin, will be unveiled on September 21. The release will coincide with the launch of Realme Narzo 20 series of smartphones on the date. Realme X50 Pro users have already received an Android 11 preview release that will now be rolled out to the Realme Narzo 20 series as well at the virtual launch. Realme is expected to announce a timeline for Realme UI 2.0 rollout at the event, along with eligible devices.

Realme tweeted that it would be releasing Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 on September 21. Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20A will be launched in India on the same day. The phones will run the new Realme UI 2.0. Realme says that it will be one of the first manufacturers to adapt to the latest Android 11 OS.

The digital launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST and will be live streamed on Realme's social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Android 11 was unveiled last week for select Pixel phones, as well as flagship smartphone models from Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme. Announcing the update, Google had said that Android 11 features changes that would improve multitasking, give users more control over their privacy with one-time app permissions, and offer an inbuilt screen recording feature.

Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20A are the successors of the Realme Narzo 10 series that was launched earlier this year. The new lineup of phones have been teased to come with ‘best-in-class segment gaming processor and trend-setting design'. Earlier leaks have suggested that Realme Narzo 20 may come in 4GB + 64GB storage variant and a 4GB + 128GB storage option. Realme Narzo 20A, meanwhile, is expected to come in 3GB + 32GB storage model and 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phones are expected to be offered in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour variants.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to feature two storage variants as well – 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. It may come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour options.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme UI 2.0, Android 11, Realme Narzo 20
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More

Related Stories

Realme UI 2.0 to Be Launched on September 21 Alongside Realme Narzo 20 Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Responds to Rs. 99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 Review
  3. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Google Pulls Paytm From Play Store Over 'Violation Of Policies'
  5. Moto E7 Plus Set to Launch in India on September 23 via Flipkart
  6. OnePlus 7T Getting a Commemorative White Colour Variant
  7. Vivo V20 Series Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. MarQ By Flipkart Launches New Smart TVs, Smart Home Speaker in India
  9. WhatsApp and CSC Launch a Chatbot to Promote Digital Literacy
  10. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme UI 2.0 to Be Launched on September 21 Alongside Realme Narzo 20 Series
  2. IPL 2020 Live: Disney+ Hotstar Adds New Features to Bring In-Stadium Experience to Your Home
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Surface Online
  4. Garmin Forerunner 745 Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Sensor Launched
  5. Trump Said to Block US Downloads of TikTok, WeChat From Sunday
  6. Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,500 for New and Existing Customers
  7. TikTok IPO Said to Be Planned by ByteDance to Win US Deal as Deadline Looms
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy M01s Price in India Cut By Up to Rs. 1,500
  9. Facebook Says It Will No Longer Show Health Groups in Recommendations
  10. Apple AirPower Mini Wireless Charger Allegedly Spotted in Leaked Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com