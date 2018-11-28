Realme U1 With MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Set to Launch in India Today

Realme U1 is all set to launch in India today at an event scheduled for 12:30pm in New Delhi. The latest smartphone from Oppo spinoff brand Realme will be the first to sport the MediaTek Helio P70 flagship chipset launched back in October this year. Apart from the SoC, Realme has also teased the presence of a “dewdrop” notch on top of the Realme U1 display and a “powerful” selfie camera. Realme U1 will be available exclusively via Amazon.in, official timelines for which are expected at today's launch event.

Realme U1 price in India, availability

Realme U1 price in India has not been revealed by the company yet. We can expect Realme to announce pricing details, alongside availability, at the launch event in New Delhi today. It will be sold exclusively via Amazon.in. Even launch offers will be detailed at the event. Considering the company's track record, one can expect the Realme U1 price in India to be between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000.

Realme U1 specifications

Realme has confirmed that the Realme U1 will be the world's first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. Launched in October, the Helio P70 is an octa-core SoC based on TSMC's 12nm FinFET process - with four ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at up to 2.1GHz and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz. The processor is coupled with an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. MediaTek has claimed a 13 percent performance boost over the Helio P60 SoC. The SoC supports up to a dual rear camera setup, which is what we can expect on the Realme U1.

The company last week teased benchmark scores of the Helio P70 on the upcoming Realme U1. The teaser showed off an AnTuTu score of 145,021 for the Helio P70, which was reportedly more than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636's score of 115,611 and HiSilicon Kirin 710's score of 139,974.

Realme also revealed some selfie camera samples from the smartphone. The Realme U1 is expected to sport 296 facial recognition points to enhance selfies. However, exact camera specifications have not been revealed yet.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.