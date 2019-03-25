Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme U1 Update Brings March Security Patch, Nightscape Mode Coming With Android Pie Update

Realme U1 Update Brings March Security Patch, Nightscape Mode Coming With Android Pie Update

, 25 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme U1 Update Brings March Security Patch, Nightscape Mode Coming With Android Pie Update

Realme U1 is currently priced at Rs. 9,999 and runs Android Oreo

Highlights

  • The Realme U1 is receiving an OTA update with small tweaks
  • The update is bringing the Android security patch for March 2019
  • You can also unlock Realme U1 bootloader after the new update

Realme U1 was launched late last year, and is a popular smartphone from the Chinese company that was once a sub-brand of Oppo. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999 and features a modern design with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone was launched running Android 8.1 Oreo, and the users are now waiting for the Android 9 Pie roll-out for the device. However, before that happens, the company is rolling out its latest OTA software update with minor tweaks.

The company has announced that it will be rolling out a minor software update that brings the March Android security patch, along with the ability to unlock the bootloader. The latter will be useful for users who want to experiment with features and software on the device, while the former adds a bit of new protection to the phone from security threats such as malware and viruses. The rollout will be gradual, but the users can directly download the package and install it using the link above.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also tweeted recently that the Realme 1, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme U1 will be receiving nightscape mode for low light photography along with Android 9 Pie. He indicated a timeline as well, suggesting that the three phones would receive their Android Pie updates in the first half of 2019. Nightscape is a feature similar to Night Sight on the Google Pixel range of phones, which enhances low-light photography, and will improve the photography chops on the Realme phones.

The Realme U1 (Review) was launched in November 2018, powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and featuring up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 on Amazon India, the Realme e-store and authorised offline retailers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme U1

Realme U1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth app and gaming performance
  • Looks good
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Cameras do well in good light
  • Fast face unlock
  • Bad
  • No 4K recording and video stabilisation
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Body attracts smudges easily
Read detailed Realme U1 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.1GHz octa-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Realme, Realme U1, Android 9 Pie
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
Google Stadia Will Not Support Game Downloads: Phil Harrison
Realme U1 Update Brings March Security Patch, Nightscape Mode Coming With Android Pie Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  2. Redmi Go to Go on Sale via Flipkart and Mi.com Sale at 2pm Today
  3. Airtel, Tata Sky Celebrate IPL 2019 By Offering Free Sports Channels
  4. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
  5. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  6. WhatsApp's New Forwarding Features Spotted, Short Link Comes to iPhone
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Offering Discounts on These Popular Phones
  9. Battlefield V Firestorm Won’t Go Free-to-Play 'At the Moment': EA
  10. Apple's Show Time Event Starts at 10:30pm Today: How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.