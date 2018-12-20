Realme U1, the selfie-focused smartphone that was launched late last month, has received up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount in India. The discount will be available through Amazon India between December 21 and January 2. Also, it is valid only on purchases made through HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions. The new development comes just days after Realme started selling the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant of the Realme U1 through an open sale via Amazon India. It also makes the competition tougher for the Honor 8C that is strongly competing against the latest Realme handset.

As announced through a tweet on Thursday, the Realme U1 will be available with up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount via HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions. The new offer will be live from December 21 to January 2.

It is worth noting here that while the Realme U1 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant will be available with the instant discount starting December 21, the sale of the Realme U1 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model will go live with the discount at 12pm on December 26 - which is when the discount will be applicable.

Realme U1 price in India

The Realme U1 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB onboard storage variant, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 14,499. Both variants of the handset were initially available via a flash sale.

Realme U1 Review

However, last week, Realme announced the open sale of its 3GB RAM variant, though the 4GB RAM model will continue to be available via flash sales.

Realme U1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 3, a pixel density of 409ppi, and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 GPU. It comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The Realme U1 is equipped with 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For taking pictures and recording videos, the Realme U1 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, coupled with an LED flash. The company says the Realme U1 also comes with Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection, and Bokeh effect. There is also an AI Face Unlock feature.

At the front, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.8-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixels tech.

Notably, the Realme U1 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 157x74x8mm and weighs 168 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, Micro-USB port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

