Realme U1 first sale will be held tomorrow, on December 5. The smartphone will go on sale exclusively via Amazon India. The company, which was spun off from Oppo since its launch earlier this year, had launched the smartphone in India last week. Realme U1 launch offers have also been detailed, including Jio benefits, cashback on SBI cards, and no-cost EMIs. The Realme U1 is the first of the company's new U-Series of handsets, said to be focused on photography. Apart from optics, its biggest highlight is that it is the first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC.

Realme U1 price in India, launch offers

The Realme U1 price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. Its top variant, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model, is priced at Rs. 14,999. It will be available in Ambitious Black and Brave Blue colour options, with the Fiery Gold option available from the "New Year". The smartphone is exclusive to Amazon India, and will go on sale at 12pm IST from tomorrow, December 5. It will also be available via Realme.com.

As for Realme U1 launch offers, the company is offering no-cost EMIs, as well as Rs. 5,750 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio, apart from up to 4.2TB of Jio 4G data. Finally, the Realme U1 (Review) buyers will also get a 5 percent cashback if they make their purchase using SBI credit cards. All these offers are on Amazon India. On Realme.com however, the company has the same Jio offers listed, with 5 percent Super Cash cashback (up to Rs. 500) via MobiKwik also listed.

Realme U1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 3, a pixel density of 409ppi, and a peak brightness of 450 nits.The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz, coupled with ARM G72 GPU. It comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

Realme U1 Review

In terms of optics, the Realme U1 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, coupled with an LED flash. The company says the Realme U1 also comes with Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection, and Bokeh effect. There is also an AI Face Unlock feature.

Realme U1 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

At the front, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.8-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixels tech. The company is also touting a Backlight mode, which keeps both the background and foreground in focus despite bright backlighting behind the subject. An AI Beauty+ mode is also being touted, optimised for Indian complexions, featuring 296 identification point. There is also the Smarter Groupie feature that gives customised beautification for multiple subjects in a single photo.

Realme U1 vs Honor 8C

The Realme U1 is equipped with 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, micro-USD port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro

The Realme U1 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 157x74x8mm and weighs 168 grams.

Is Realme U1 essentially Redmi Note 6 Pro on steroids? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.