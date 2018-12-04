NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme U1 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tomorrow: Price, Launch Offers

, 04 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme U1 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tomorrow: Price, Launch Offers

Realme U1 price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for its base variant

Highlights

  • Realme U1 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999
  • The Realme U1 will be available via Amazon India and Realme.com
  • Realme U1 was launched in India late last month

Realme U1 first sale will be held tomorrow, on December 5. The smartphone will go on sale exclusively via Amazon India. The company, which was spun off from Oppo since its launch earlier this year, had launched the smartphone in India last week. Realme U1 launch offers have also been detailed, including Jio benefits, cashback on SBI cards, and no-cost EMIs. The Realme U1 is the first of the company's new U-Series of handsets, said to be focused on photography. Apart from optics, its biggest highlight is that it is the first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC.

Realme U1 price in India, launch offers

The Realme U1 price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. Its top variant, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model, is priced at Rs. 14,999. It will be available in Ambitious Black and Brave Blue colour options, with the Fiery Gold option available from the "New Year". The smartphone is exclusive to Amazon India, and will go on sale at 12pm IST from tomorrow, December 5. It will also be available via Realme.com.

As for Realme U1 launch offers, the company is offering no-cost EMIs, as well as Rs. 5,750 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio, apart from up to 4.2TB of Jio 4G data. Finally, the Realme U1 (Review) buyers will also get a 5 percent cashback if they make their purchase using SBI credit cards. All these offers are on Amazon India. On Realme.com however, the company has the same Jio offers listed, with 5 percent Super Cash cashback (up to Rs. 500) via MobiKwik also listed.

 

Realme U1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 3, a pixel density of 409ppi, and a peak brightness of 450 nits.The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz, coupled with ARM G72 GPU. It comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

Realme U1 Review

In terms of optics, the Realme U1 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, coupled with an LED flash. The company says the Realme U1 also comes with Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection, and Bokeh effect. There is also an AI Face Unlock feature.

Realme U1 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

At the front, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.8-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixels tech. The company is also touting a Backlight mode, which keeps both the background and foreground in focus despite bright backlighting behind the subject. An AI Beauty+ mode is also being touted, optimised for Indian complexions, featuring 296 identification point. There is also the Smarter Groupie feature that gives customised beautification for multiple subjects in a single photo.

Realme U1 vs Honor 8C

The Realme U1 is equipped with 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, micro-USD port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro

The Realme U1 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 157x74x8mm and weighs 168 grams.

Is Realme U1 essentially Redmi Note 6 Pro on steroids? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme U1

Realme U1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth app and gaming performance
  • Looks good
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Cameras do well in good light
  • Fast face unlock
  • Bad
  • No 4K recording and video stabilisation
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Body attracts smudges easily
Read detailed Realme U1 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.1GHz octa-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Realme, Realme U1, Realme U1 price in India, Realme U1 specifications, Realme India, Amazon India, Realme.com
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Innovation Day to Mark Second Anniversary of Launchpad in India
Batman Court of Owls Game Teased by Warner Bros. Montreal
Realme U1 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tomorrow: Price, Launch Offers
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or D2
TRENDING
  1. Microsoft to Reportedly Dump Edge for Chromium-Based Browser
  2. JioSaavn Launched, Jio Users Get 90 Days Complimentary Saavn Pro Access
  3. A 7-Year-Old Is YouTube’s Highest-Paid Star Worldwide
  4. Samsung Galaxy A8s With Display Hole for Front Camera Launches December 10
  5. Motorola One Power Price in India Slashed During Flipkart Sale
  6. Captain Marvel’s New Trailer Shows Off Brie Larson at Her Superhuman Best
  7. Poco F1 to Get Up to Rs. 5,000 Discount Between December 6 and 8
  8. OnePlus 6T Now Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.7 Update With Fixes, Improvements
  9. Oppo R17 Pro India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Indian App Is iPad App of the Year as Apple Outs 2018's Top Apps, Music, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.