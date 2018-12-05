NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme U1 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today, via Amazon and Realme.com

, 05 December 2018
Realme U1 price in India starts from Rs. 11,999 for the base model

Highlights

  • Realme U1 price in India goes up to Rs. 14,499
  • It was launched in India last week
  • Realme U1 to be available via Amazon and Realme. com

Realme U1 will go on sale in India for the first time today. The smartphone will become available to buy via Amazon India and Realme.com at 12pm IST on December 5. The company has detailed the Realme U1 launch offers ahead of the release, as well as the smartphone's price in India. The Realme U1 is said to be focused on photography, and runs on the brand new MediaTek Helio P70 SoC - in fact, it is the first smartphone to do so.

Realme U1 price in India, launch offers

Realme U1 price in India starts from Rs. 11,999 for the base model, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model price in India is set at Rs. 14,999. Realme U1 (Review) will be available via Amazon India from 12pm IST, and also be available via via Realme.com at the same time.

The company has several Realme U1 launch offers, such as Rs. 5,750 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio, apart from up to 4.2TB of Jio 4G data. No-cost EMIs are also being touted, while there is a 5 percent cashback using SBI credit cards on Amazon India. On Realme.com, the same Jio offers are listed, with 5 percent Super Cash cashback (up to Rs. 500) via MobiKwik replacing the SBI cashback.

 

Realme U1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 3, a pixel density of 409ppi, and a peak brightness of 450 nits.The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz, coupled with ARM G72 GPU. It comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Realme U1 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, coupled with an LED flash. The company says the Realme U1 also comes with Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection, and Bokeh effect. There is also an AI Face Unlock feature.

At the front, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.8-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixels tech. The company is also touting a Backlight mode, which keeps both the background and foreground in focus despite bright backlighting behind the subject. An AI Beauty+ mode is also being touted, optimised for Indian complexions, featuring 296 identification point. There is also the Smarter Groupie feature that gives customised beautification for multiple subjects in a single photo.

The Realme U1 is equipped with 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, micro-USD port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

The Realme U1 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 157x74x8mm and weighs 168 grams.

Is Realme U1 essentially Redmi Note 6 Pro on steroids? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme U1, Realme U1 Price in India, Realme U1 Specifications
10.or D2
