Realme U1 has started receiving a software update that brings the January 2019 Android security patch. The latest update also brings a few new tweaks, including the ability to click photos directly using the fingerprint sensor of the Realme U1. There is also a new camera watermark as well as improvements to enhance the camera quality. Realme has notably brought the update just days after announcing the January Android security patch for its handsets, including the Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme C1, and Realme 2 Pro.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme, has announced the release of the software update for the Realme U1 through his Twitter account. Among other changes, the update brings the January 2019 Android security patch. This comes with the Android security patch level dated January 5, 2019.

The update for the Realme U1 also includes the feature to let users capture images by tapping on the fingerprint sensor. There is also a new camera watermark. Further, the update adds a function to let users reboot their handset.

The official changelog available on the Realme Community site reveals that the new software update also improves the camera quality of the Realme U1. There is an improved HDR effect for the front camera to enhance selfies. Similarly, the update improves the quality of outdoor portraits. It also improves the quality of the "blue sky graying" for the rear camera.

The software update for the Realme U1 also includes optimised reminders when accessing the Developer options, Accessibility mode, and the Device Manager. The update notably carries build number RMX1831EX_A.05.

Similar to other software updates, the latest version for the Realme U1 has been released as a "staged rollout". This means the update is initially pushed out to a limited number of users as an over-the-air (OTA) package, though there will be a broader rollout in a few days.

Users with the Realme U1 can check the availability of the software update by going to the Settings menu. Alternatively, Realme has provided the OTA package that can be installed manually on the handset by following the given instructions.

Realme earlier this month announced the release of the January 2019 Android security patch for five of its smartphones. These smartphones include the Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme 1.

To recall, the Realme U1 was launched with a 25-megapixel selfie camera back in November last year.