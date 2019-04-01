Technology News

Realme U1 Price in India Cut Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999

, 01 April 2019
Realme U1 Price in India Cut Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999

Realme U1 was launched in November 2018

Highlights

  • Realme U1 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is now priced at Rs. 9,999
  • Realme U1 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is now priced at Rs. 11,999
  • The new prices are reflecting on Amazon.in and Realme e-store

Realme U1 has received a price cut once again, and is now available on Amazon India starting at Rs. 9,999. Both the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option have received a price cut. The new prices are already reflecting on Amazon India and the Realme e-store as well. To recall, the Realme U1 was launched in India in November 2018, and its big highlights include a waterdrop notch, a dual camera setup, a dedicated microSD card slot, a large 6.3-inch display, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC.

Realme has taken to Twitter to announce the price cut. The Realme U1 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is now priced at Rs. 9,999 and the Realme U1 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage model is now priced at Rs. 11,999. In February, Realme U1 price was reduced to Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 13,499 respectively, which means that a price cut of Rs. 1,000 for the 3GB RAM variant and a price cut of Rs. 1,500 for the 4GB RAM variant has been announced.

As mentioned, both Amazon.in and Realme e-store are reflecting the new prices. The Realme U1 is available in Fiery Gold, Ambitious Black, and Brave Blue colour options. Amazon has listed exchange offer and no-cost EMI options for the purchase of the Realme U1.

Realme U1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz, coupled with ARM G72 GPU. It comes in 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The Realme U1 is equipped with up to 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Realme U1 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, coupled with an LED flash. The company says the Realme U1 also comes with Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection, and Bokeh effect. There is also an AI Face Unlock feature.

At the front, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.8-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixels tech. The company is also touting a Backlight mode, which keeps both the background and foreground in focus despite bright backlighting behind the subject.

Notably, the Realme U1 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 157x74x8mm and weighs 168 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, micro-USD port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Realme U1

Realme U1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth app and gaming performance
  • Looks good
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Cameras do well in good light
  • Fast face unlock
  • Bad
  • No 4K recording and video stabilisation
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Body attracts smudges easily
Read detailed Realme U1 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.1GHz octa-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Realme U1 Price in India Cut Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999
Infinix Hot S3X
