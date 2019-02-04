NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme U1 Price in India Cut, Becomes Available via Offline Stores

, 04 February 2019
Highlights

  • The Realme U1 price in India has been cut
  • Realme U1 now starts at Rs. 10,999 in India
  • Separately, Realme has announced offline availablity for the U1

Realme U1 has received a price cut in India, and the company has also announced the smartphone is now available via offline stores. Both the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the phone have received a price cut on Amazon India and the Realme e-store. Amazon has also listed an exchange offer and is offering no-cost EMI options as well. The Realme U1 was launched in India in November last year, and it sports a waterdrop notch, a dual camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a gradient back panel. It comes with a dedicated microSD card slot, sports a large 6.3-inch display, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC.

Realme U1 price in India has been cut to Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. This means, Realme is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on both 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM models. The original launch price of the two variants was Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 14,499 respectively.

The phone is available at these reduced rates on Amazon.in and Realme e-store. As mentioned, Amazon has also listed exchange offer and no-cost EMI options for the purchase of the Realme U1. There's also a Jio Realme Thunder Offer listed where buyers get Rs. 2,500 cashback and Cleartrip cashback Offer. Realme e-store is offering 10 percent cashback of maximum up to Rs. 1,000 by paying through Mobikwik, and Jio is offering benefits worth Rs. 5,750 an up to 4.2TB data on a minimum recharge of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299.

In a press release, the company also announced the Realme U1 is now available from 2,500 stores in 30 cities across India, and will expand to 100 cities by March 2019. The same Jio benefits as outlined above will be offered to offline customers.

Realme U1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz, coupled with ARM G72 GPU. It comes in 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Realme U1 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, coupled with an LED flash. The company says the Realme U1 also comes with Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection, and Bokeh effect. There is also an AI Face Unlock feature.

At the front, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.8-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixels tech. The company is also touting a Backlight mode, which keeps both the background and foreground in focus despite bright backlighting behind the subject.

The Realme U1 is equipped with up to 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, micro-USD port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. Notably, the Realme U1 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 157x74x8mm and weighs 168 grams.

Is Realme U1 essentially Redmi Note 6 Pro on steroids? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme U1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth app and gaming performance
  • Looks good
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Cameras do well in good light
  • Fast face unlock
  • Bad
  • No 4K recording and video stabilisation
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Body attracts smudges easily
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.1GHz octa-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Realme U1 Price in India Cut, Becomes Available via Offline Stores
