Realme U-Series Launch Teased, May Be New Realme U1 Storage Option or Realme U2

, 03 April 2019
Realme U-Series Launch Teased, May Be New Realme U1 Storage Option or Realme U2

Realme U1 debuted in India last year with 32GB and 64GB storage options

Highlights

Realme has teased the new development through a tweet

The tweet comes with a 15-second video suggesting a new storage option

Realme U1 recently received a price cut in India

Realme has teased a new Realme U-series member, just days after announcing the price drop of the Realme U1. This could either be a new Realme U1 storage variant or a new smartphone model under the Realme U family. The company has posted a video teaser on Twitter that hints at a new storage offering. To recall, the Realme U1 was launched with 32GB and 64GB storage options back in November last year. The phone also flaunts a 25-megapixel selfie camera and comes preloaded with features such as Portrait Lighting, AI Scene Detection, and AI Beauty+ among others.

Without revealing any specifics, Realme on Wednesday tweeted a short, 15-second video to tease its next announcement. The video suggests that the company is planning to bring a larger storage option in the Realme U family, with the line "Bringing U more," at the end. "Why lose out on what you love due to less space? Stay tuned for more. #MoreForU," reads the tweet teasing the new launch, with the hashtag another clear reference to the Realme U-series.

Realme may be hinting at a new Realme U model that could arrive as the Realme U2. However, we can also speculate that there could just be a new Realme U1 variant.

 

Earlier this year, Realme made a similar move and brought the Realme C1 (2019) with new RAM and storage options over what had debuted with the Realme C1 last year.

As we mentioned, the new development comes just after Realme dropped the price of the Realme U1 in India. The Realme U1 with 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option is available at Rs. 9,999, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. This comes as a cut of Rs. 1,000 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 1,500 for the 4GB RAM model from the previous prices.

Realme U1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

Realme U1 Review

For photos and videos, the Realme U1 has a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens and 4-in-1 pixel tech.

The Realme U1 has 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, micro-USD port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack. Besides, the phone packs a 3,500mAh battery and has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

