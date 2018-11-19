Realme U1 is set to debut in India on November 28. The new smartphone will notably be Realme's first model to carry a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The latest MediaTek chip was announced last month as an upgrade over the Helio P60, and following its launch, Realme revealed that it will the "first to launch" a Helio P70 SoC-powered smartphone globally. The Realme U1 has already been listed on Amazon.in with a tagline that highlights it as a "selfie pro" handset. The online listing claims that the new Realme phone will feature the "most powerful selfie camera ever", though we're yet to understand the sensor resolution and aperture size of the front-facing camera sensor.

The listing on Amazon.in confirms that the Realme U1 is launching at 12:30pm on November 28. It also suggests that the new model will have a premium selfie experience that will be powered by the "most powerful selfie camera". The smartphone is also found to have a waterdrop-style notch display, similar to the OnePlus 6T and many other newly launched Android smartphones. Moreover, the presence of MediaTek Helio P70 on the Realme U1 will bring a bunch of new improvements such as high-resolution depth engine, faster multi-frame noise reduction, anti-blooming engine, and accurate AI (artificial intelligence) detection.

MediaTek last month unveiled the Helio P70 as its new octa-core SoC based on TSMC's 12nm FinFET process. It includes four ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at up to 2.1GHz and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz. These cores are available in a big.LITTLE architecture alongside an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The Chinese company claims a 13 percent performance boost on the Helio P70 over the Helio P60 SoC. The chip has also been optimised to reduce frame-rate jitter as well as improve latency for touch controls and display visuals.

To power AI camera features, the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC supports enhancements such as real-time beautification, scene detection, and augmented reality applications. Also, it comes with improved deep-learning facial detection with up to 90 percent of accuracy. The SoC supports up to a 32-megapixel single primary camera or a dual camera setup featuring 24-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. It also includes three independent image signal processors (ISPs) for reduced power consumption (up to 18 percent less compared to previous Helio dual-camera setups).

The Realme U1 will be the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek P70 SoC, the company had announced after the SoC's unveiling. Realme later also teased the new U-Series last week. That being said, price and specifications of the new model are yet to be revealed.

