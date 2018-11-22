Realme U1, the first phone that will debut with a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, is set to debut in India on November 28. But just days ahead of its formal launch, Realme has teased the benchmark scores of the smartphone. The handset uses the Helio P70 which comes as an octa-core SoC along with a multi-core APU for edge-AI processing. The chipset is also based on MediaTek's NeuroPilot programme that is designed to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) performance. Realme has also released some teasers features the selfie camera samples of the Realme U1. The selfie-focused smartphone is also touted to have as many as 296 facial recognition points to beautify self portraits.

Among other teasers, Realme through its official Twitter account on Thursday teased the benchmark scores of the Realme U1. The upcoming smartphone uses MediaTek Helio P70 that is claimed to have surpassed the benchmark results of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 and Huawei's Kirin 710. Precisely, the teaser shows that on AnTuTu Benchmark v7, the Helio P70 received overall scores of 145,021, while the Kirin 710 comes at second spot with 139,974 scores and Snapdragon 636 comes the last with 115,611 scores.

Notably, the actual performance of the Helio P70 is yet to be tested as the Realme U1 will debut as the world's first smartphone to have the new silicon. The chipset that was announced last month has four cores of Cortex-A73 and four other cores of Cortex-A53. It is also based on TSMC's 12nm FinFET process and includes a multi-core APU clocked at up to 525MHz.

In addition to teasing the benchmark results, Realme has posted some teasers highlighting the superior selfie performance of the Realme U1. One of the teasers shows that the smartphone will have 296 facial recognition points to enhance your selfies. Of course, it is safe to presume that an AI-backed feature that will utilise the facial recognition points to beautify your self-portrait shots. The Realme U1 is notably already claimed to have the "most powerful selfie camera" that is likely to sit on a waterdrop notch.

Realme has also suggested that the upcoming smartphone will come with a feature to keep the background and foreground both in focus. A teaser image also hints at the ability to automatically adjust the backlight levels in selfies, preventing overexposure due to backlighting in a photo. Furthermore, the Realme U1 is teased to have a beautify feature.

The specifications and price details of the Realme U1 are yet to be revealed. However, the smartphone is set to arrive on Amazon after its India launch that is planned for November 28.