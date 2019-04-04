Technology News

Realme U1 64GB Storage, 3GB RAM Variant Launched; First Sale on April 10

, 04 April 2019
Highlights

Realme U1’s new variant offers 64GB of internal storage

The first sale of the device will be conducted on April 10

It will be available from Amazon.in, Realme website

Realme has launched a new storage variant of the Realme U1, which comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage paired with 3GB of RAM. The Realme U1 has so far been available in only two memory configurations – 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. The Realme U1's new 3GB RAM and 64GB storage model sits between the low-end and the high-end variants and is priced at Rs. 10,999. The new variant of the Realme 3 will go on sale on April 10 for the first time from Amazon.in and the official Realme website.

Launched back in November last year, the Realme U1 originally came in only two storage configurations with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage paired with 3GB and 4GB of RAM respectively. The new 3GB+62GB storage variant is an affordable option for users who want more storage space without upping the RAM and paying a larger premium for it. The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999 after the most recent price cut earlier this week, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999.

A few days, ago, Realme started teasing about this new variant and has finally made it official. The company tweeted about the new Realme U1 variant's availability and revealed that it will go on sale for the first time at 12pm (Noon) IST on April 10 from Amazon.in and the official Realme website. The Realme U1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 on top. Unfortunately, the Android Pie-based Color OS 6.0 update for the device has been delayed till June.

As for the rest of the specifications, it packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz. In the imaging department, the Realme U1 features a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, while a 25-megapixel camera handles selfies.

The Realme U1's 64GB onboard storage can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB), while a 3,500mAh battery keeps the lights on. Back in February, the Realme U1 received a price cut worth Rs. 1,000 on both the original models and got another price cut earlier this month, bringing the asking price down to Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and the 4GB RAM + 64GB model respectively.

Realme U1

