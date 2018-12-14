Realme U1 was launched in India late last month, and has since then been sold via flash sales on Amazon India. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop-shaped notch, dual rear camera setup, and is the first smartphone in the world to sport the Helio P70 SoC. The company has now announced that the Realme U1 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will be available in India in an open sale format starting December 17. This means users will no longer have to register to get notified for the flash sale, and can just head over to Amazon India at any time to buy the smartphone.

Realme U1 price, availability

The Realme U1 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 14,499. Starting December 17, the 3GB variant smartphone will be available 24x7 on Amazon India and the Realme official website. The 4GB RAM variant will continue to be sold via flash sales, and the next sale is slated for December 19 at 12 (Noon) IST. Both the variants have been launched in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold colour options. The company is offering Jio benefits up to Rs. 5,750 and up to 4.2TB Jio 4G data on the purchase of the phone.

Realme U1 Review

Realme U1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 3, a pixel density of 409ppi, and a peak brightness of 450 nits.The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz, coupled with ARM G72 GPU. It comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The Realme U1 is equipped with 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Realme U1 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, coupled with an LED flash. The company says the Realme U1 also comes with Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection, and Bokeh effect. There is also an AI Face Unlock feature.

At the front, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.8-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixels tech.

Notably, the Realme U1 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 157x74x8mm and weighs 168 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, Micro-USB port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.