Last week, Realme Mobiles announced that the Realme U1 will go on sale in an open sale format from December 17. Staying true to its word, the smartphone is indeed available to buy without the need to register for any flash sale. The Realme U1 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is up for grabs on Amazon India and the Realme official website both. While the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will still be sold via a flash sale model, the 3GB RAM variant can be purchased at any time from the two official online channels in India.

Realme U1 3GB variant is on sale on Amazon India for the price of Rs. 11,999. It is available in Brave Blue and Ambitious Black colour options. The e-commerce site has listed an exchange offer of up to Rs. 10,700, and is offering no-cost EMI options on select banks as well. It is also up for grabs from the Realme.com website, with MobiKwik offering 5 percent cashback of maximum up to Rs. 500 on payment through its digital payment service. Both the sites are offering Jio benefits up to Rs. 5,750 and up to 4.2TB Jio 4G data on the purchase of the phone.

Realme U1 Review

As mentioned, the Realme U1 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will still be sold via flash sales, with the next sale slated for December 19 at 12 (Noon) IST. The smartphone's big highlights include waterdrop-shaped notch, dual rear camera setup, and is the first smartphone in the world to sport the Helio P70 SoC.

Realme U1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 3, a pixel density of 409ppi, and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz, coupled with ARM G72 GPU. It comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

The Realme U1 is equipped with 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Notably, the Realme U1 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 157x74x8mm and weighs 168 grams.

In terms of optics, the Realme U1 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, coupled with an LED flash. The company says the Realme U1 also comes with Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection, and Bokeh effect. There is also an AI Face Unlock feature.

At the front, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.8-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixels tech. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, Micro-USB port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Is Realme U1 essentially Redmi Note 6 Pro on steroids? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

