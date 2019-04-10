Technology News

Realme U1 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today

, 10 April 2019
Realme U1 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today

Realme U1 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999

Highlights

Realme U1 3GB/ 64GB model was announced in India last week

Realme Yo Days sale is ongoing, with a Rs. 1,000 discount on Realme U1

Realme U1 received a price cut in India last week as well

Realme U1 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant will go on sale in India for the first time in India today. To recall, the variant was launched in India last week. Its first sale will be held via Amazon India and Realme.com. Oppo spin-off brand Realme has also announced that the first 500 buyers of the Realme U1 3GB/ 64GB via Realme.com will get a pair of Realme Buds for free. Last week, Realme also announced a Rs. 1,000 price cut on the Realme U1's other variants - 3GB/ 32GB and 4GB/ 64GB. Notably, the sale of the Realme U1 3GB/ 64GB variant is occurring for the first time during the Realme Yo Days sale, in which buyers also get a Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid orders via Amazon India.

Realme U1 3GB/ 64GB price in India, launch offers

The Realme U1 3GB/ 64GB price in India has been set at Rs. 10,999. To recall, the smartphone variant was launched in India last week. The model fits between the 3GB/ 32GB and 4GB/ 64GB models, which were launched by Realme in India back in November last year. The Realme U1 received a price cut in India last week as well, and now, the 3GB/ 32GB price in India is Rs. 9,999 and the 4GB/ 64GB model is priced at Rs. 11,999.

The 3GB/ 64GB Realme U1 variant will go on sale in India at 12pm (noon) IST via Amazon India, while on Realme.com it will go on sale at 11am IST. The first sale of the new model is during the ongoing Realme Yo Days sale. Under the sale, Amazon is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid orders of the smartphone, thus, the three models will be priced at Rs. 8,999, Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 10,999 respectively. On Realme.com, the company is offering a pair of free Realme Buds to the first 500 buyers. The smartphone will be available in Ambitious Black and Brave Blue colour variants.

 

Realme U1 Review

Realme U1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 on top. Unfortunately, the Android Pie-based Color OS 6.0 update for the device has been delayed till June. As for the rest of the specifications, it packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz, coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. In the imaging department, the Realme U1 features a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, while a 25-megapixel camera handles selfies.

The Realme U1's 32GB or 64GB onboard storage can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB), while a 3,500mAh battery keeps the lights on. Back in February, the Realme U1 received a price cut worth Rs. 1,000 on both the original models and got another price cut earlier this month, bringing the asking price down to Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and the 4GB RAM + 64GB model respectively.

