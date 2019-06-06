Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme U1, Realme 1 Start Receiving ColorOS 6 Beta Update With Android 9 Pie, May Android Security Patch

Realme U1, Realme 1 Start Receiving ColorOS 6 Beta Update With Android 9 Pie, May Android Security Patch

The ColorOS 6 beta is now rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) update to registered users.

By | Updated: 6 June 2019 12:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme U1, Realme 1 Start Receiving ColorOS 6 Beta Update With Android 9 Pie, May Android Security Patch

Realme U1 ColorOS 6 beta update is said to be 2GB in size, whereas Realme 1 update is 2.11GB

Highlights
  • Realme U1, Realme 1 final ColorOS 6 updates are expected in three weeks
  • Realme U1 was originally launched in India in November last year
  • Realme 1 debuted with ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Realme has opened the registrations for the ColorOS 6 beta programme for Realme 1 and Realme U1 smartphones. ColorOS 6 is based on Android 9 Pie and the new beta programme will give a chance to Realme U1 and Realme 1 users to try out the new update before it is officially released to the public. The Chinese smartphone maker is expecting to start rolling out the ColorOS 6 stable update for the two phones in around three weeks.

According to a post on official Realme forum, the Realme team is looking for volunteers to test the ColorOS 6 beta for Realme U1 and Realme 1. The interested device owners can head over to the forum to sign up for the beta programme. The company seeks the device users to try out the ColorOS 6 beta update and given feedback if they come across any bugs in the software. Given it will be a beta software, it is not ideal to install on a smartphone that you use as your daily driver unless you are feeling adventurous.

Realme notes that installing the beta software will not wipe the phone's data, but it is ideal to keep a backup. As per the user reports on Realme forum, the consumers who have registered for the beta programme are already receiving the ColorOS 6 beta as an over-the-air (OTA) update.

In terms of changes, the ColorOS 6 beta for Realme 1 will bring new notification icons in status bar, a new navigation gesture, an app drawer to the ColorOS launcher, Riding Mode, and May Android Security patch. Additionally, the beta update includes new UI for notification panel, update UI for AI Board, and tweaked default theme. Further, the ColorOS 6 beta adds Nightscape mode, HAL3 support, Realme Game Center, and Realme Community app.

ColorOS 6 beta for Realme U1 will bring all the features present in Realme 1 ColorOS 6 beta as well as Realme Theme Store. Realme U1 update is said to be 2GB in size, whereas Realme 1 update is 2.11GB.

To recall, Realme 1 was originally launched in India in May last year with ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, whereas Realme U1 debuted in November last year with ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 1

Realme 1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Great performance
  • Value for money
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Cluttered OS
Read detailed Realme 1 review
Display6.00-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3410mAh
Realme U1

Realme U1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth app and gaming performance
  • Looks good
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Cameras do well in good light
  • Fast face unlock
  • Bad
  • No 4K recording and video stabilisation
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Body attracts smudges easily
Read detailed Realme U1 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Realme U1, Realme 1, ColorOS 6, Realme
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Launches AI-Powered StyleSnap Fashion Search Feature for Its Official App
PUBG Mobile x Godzilla: King of the Monsters Crossover - New Outfits, Godzilla Coins, Titan Graffiti, and More
Realme U1, Realme 1 Start Receiving ColorOS 6 Beta Update With Android 9 Pie, May Android Security Patch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Nokia Smartphone Launch to Be Held in India Today, Here's What to Expect
  2. Nokia 2.2 Render Leaked Just Hours Ahead of Today's Launch
  3. Vodafone's New Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Calling, 3GB Data
  4. Nokia Phone Due on June 6 Teased to Sport Waterdrop-Style Display Notch
  5. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  6. How Are You, Tim Apple? Indian Student Asks Cook
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  8. Dark Phoenix Is a Disappointing, Forgetful End to This X-Men Run
  9. Sony Launches a New 2.1 Channel Soundbar in India
  10. OnePlus 7 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.