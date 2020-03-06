Technology News
loading

Realme to Launch More IoT Devices, Offline-Focussed Smartphones in Q2: Madhav Sheth

“IoT is going to be our next business growth in India,” said Madhav Sheth.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 March 2020 11:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme to Launch More IoT Devices, Offline-Focussed Smartphones in Q2: Madhav Sheth

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme grew 263.5 percent in India last year, according to IDC

Highlights
  • Realme will launch new audio products, wearables, smartwatches in Q2
  • Realme TV models would take on Xiaomi’s Mi TV lineup
  • Realme’s offline-focussed phones will be unveiled in early Q2

Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker that started its India journey in May 2018 and gained popularity by bringing affordable smartphones targeted at young customers, is moving beyond just the smartphone market in the country and will launch its range of connected devices. The first device in the same bid – Realme Band – was introduced in the country on Thursday and the company will add more in the second quarter of this year, a company executive told Gadgets 360.

The Realme lineup will include audio devices, wearables, smartwatches, and smart TVs. Realme is also in plans to bring its first offline-focussed series of smartphones that are specifically designed for customers purchasing products through brick-and-mortar stores in the country.

“IoT is going to be our next business growth in India,” said Madhav Sheth, India CEO, Realme, in a telephonic conversation with Gadgets 360.

Realme kicked off its new IoT-centric developments in India by unveiling the Realme Band as its first fitness band -- a competitor to the likes of Honor Band 5i and Xiaomi's Mi Band 4. The Shenzhen-headquartered company also released the Realme Link app that will serve as a platform for its connected devices.

However, Realme is not planning to limit its presence to just the wearables segment alone. The company, which was initially a sub-brand of Oppo, is in fact, aiming to release multiple devices across segments to grab a bigger pie of the consumer IoT market in the coming months.

“Our objective is to bring the IoT pillars, which will be the key connectors with the smartphones,” Sheth told Gadgets 360. “These will be like TVs, headphones, wearables -- all connected to smartphones… Now for giving the experience of these particular devices, we will be having few of the Realme stores, which we are planning to launch this year, where people can go and experience all the IoT products at the same time along with their smartphones.”

madhav sheth realime india ceo image Madhav Sheth Realme

Madhav Sheth sees IoT as the next big thing for Realme
Photo Credit: Realme

 

Realme has already created some hype in the market by announcing that it will bring its first smart TVs in the second quarter. The Realme TV models are expected to have competitive design and specifications to counter the Mi TV range by Xiaomi that has made the market tougher for several traditional players.

Alongside the Realme TV, the company recently gave a glimpse at its circular-shaped smartwatch that would come with a list of fitness-tracking features.

But by moving from being just a smartphone maker to venturing into the IoT market doesn't mean that Realme will limit its presence in the fast-growing world of smartphones. The company will continue to bring new smartphone models.

Offline-focussed Realme phones

In November, Sheth divulged to Gadgets 360 that Realme would launch its offline-focussed smartphone series in India in the coming months. That smartphone series is expected to debut in early next quarter, he highlighted during the fresh interaction.

The offline-focussed smartphones from Realme won't be limited to offline stores in the country and will also be available through e-retailers, though their design and features would be aimed at buyers looking for new products at retail stores.

Realme grew 263.5 percent in India last year -- thanks to its competitive-pricing strategy and strong backing of Chinese firm BBK Electronics, which is also a parent company of Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and the recently incorporated iQoo. So far, the company has significantly utilised online channels and is selling its phones and accessories through its native website -- alongside e-commerce portals. Its offline existence, on the other hand, is at present limited to third-party sellers. Nevertheless, it does see a strong potential to grow further by leveraging the offline market in the country.

‘5G devices across all price points'

Last month, Realme launched the X50 Pro 5G in India as its first 5G phone. It is also one of the two 5G phones that are so far available for purchase in the Indian market.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G has compelling specifications, including the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, dual selfie cameras, a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. But the company doesn't want to limit its 5G offering to the top-end segment and has plans to bring 5G devices for the masses.

Realme X50 Pro cover realme XTRealme X50 Pro 5G comes as a premium offering

 

“We have a vision to bring 5G devices across all price points over a period of time,” Sheth told Gadgets 360.

However, what restricts Realme is something that hasn't convinced companies such as Huawei and Samsung to bring their 5G phones to India -- the delay in 5G rollout.

“We're still waiting for the telcos to start rolling it [5G] out,” said Sheth. “Once it comes, we'll bring more affordable 5G devices across all price segments.”

According to a recent report by Counterpoint Research, Realme was one of the top-five smartphone players in India in the fourth quarter of 2019 with a market share of eight percent. This is just a few points less than the 12 percent share of Oppo that spun off Realme as a separate brand in July 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme smartwatch, Realme TV, Realme IoT, Realme India, Realme, Madhav Sheth
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Moto G8 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Oppo Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Realme to Launch More IoT Devices, Offline-Focussed Smartphones in Q2: Madhav Sheth
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  2. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  3. Realme 6 Review
  4. All You Need to Know About Netflix’s Next Indian Movie, Guilty
  5. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  6. Moto G8 Goes Official Packing Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery
  7. Asteroid Bigger Than Burj Khalifa to Fly By Earth on April 29
  8. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  9. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  10. Vivo S6 With 5G Support May Launch in March: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to 'Reconsider' Africa Plans, Partly Over Coronavirus Fears
  2. Amazon Vows to Act on Price-Gouging on Coronavirus Goods
  3. Google Assistant for Android Can Now Read Entire Webpages Aloud to You
  4. Flipkart Faces Further Antitrust Probe in India
  5. Apple Rejecting Coronavirus Apps That Are Not From Recognised Institutions Like Governments, Hospitals: Report
  6. Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Oppo Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  7. Realme to Launch More IoT Devices, Offline-Focussed Smartphones in Q2: Madhav Sheth
  8. Moto G8 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. The Last of Us HBO Series Set With Chernobyl Creator Craig Mazin, Game Writer Neil Druckmann
  10. SpaceX Announces Partnership With Axiom Space to Send Tourists to ISS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.