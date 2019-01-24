Realme is set to launch a new smartphone in India. Without confirming any particular model, the Oppo-spinoff has teased the upcoming model on Flipkart. The formal teaser shows that the new Realme phone will come as an entertainment-focused model and sport a display notch. If we look at the past reports, the teased model could be the Realme A1 that is rumoured to be the company's next budget smartphone. The Realme A1 is speculated to be priced below the Realme U1. The company is also in plans to bring the Realme 3 as its next flagship model sometime in the first quarter of this year.

Flipkart has built a microsite to tease the upcoming Realme phone. The formal teaser shows a display notch and suggests some entertainment-focused features. The smartphone is also likely to have multiple storage variants with a sufficient amount of space to store media files for an on-the-go entertainment experience. Further, there could be a large enough battery pack to meet user requirements.

While the formal name of the teased model is yet to be revealed, the teaser calls it "Entertainment Ka Boss" (Boss of Entertainment).

A previous report claimed that Realme A1 is an upcoming model by the Chinese company. The smartphone is reported to be priced below the Realme U1 that was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant.

The Realme A1 is said to have Black and Yellow colour options and specifications in line with the Realme U1. This means that the new model could come with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and have a dual rear camera setup.

Alongside the reports about the Realme A1, Realme is currently in plans to expand its lineup by launching a new model called the Realme 3. A report citing Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said that the Realme 3 would debut as early as this quarter. Sheth also reportedly mentioned that the company is separately working on a 48-megapixel camera phone.

Realme currently has the Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme C1. The company debuted as an Oppo sub-brand in May last year, wherein it launched the Realme 1 as its first smartphone. However, the company soon after the success of the Realme 1 announced its separation from the Chinese company.

Earlier this month, Realme announced that it had surpassed the mark of having four million users. The company also recently revealed that it had sold over two million Realme 2 units in less than five months since its launch back in August last year.

