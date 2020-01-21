Technology News
Realme to Be Among the First Brands to Launch Snapdragon 720G Phones, Company’s India CEO Madhav Sheth Reveals

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G will also bring NavIC support to the upcoming Realme phone.

By | Updated: 21 January 2020 17:01 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter / MadhavSheth1

Realme has not revealed the name of its Snapdragon 720G phone

Highlights
  • Realme will be among the first brands to launch Snapdragon 720G phones
  • There is no word as to when Realme's Snapdragon 720G phones go official
  • Realme’s rival, Xiaomi, also plans to launch a Snapdragon 720G phone

Realme has announced that it will soon launch phones powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset. India CEO of Realme Mobiles, Madhav Sheth, shared via a tweet that Realme will be among the first brands to launch phones powered by the freshly announced Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. The Realme India executive has not revealed if, or when, the Snapdragon 720G-powered Realme phones will make its way to India. But given the fact that India is Realme's largest market, the phones will almost definitely arrive in the country soon. Realme's arch-rival, Xiaomi has also divulged plans to launch a Snapdragon 720G-powered phone in India.

 

 

Thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, the upcoming Realme phones will also offer NavIC navigation system support. NavIC, which is operational name for Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), is a navigation and positioning system developed by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and is claimed to offer position accuracy of approximately 20 metres in primary service areas. The space agency notes that NavIC was created for terrestrial, aerial and marine navigation, disaster management, vehicle tracking, and fleet management and integration with mobile phones.

But so far, there is no word on the name of Realme's upcoming phones that will be powered by the new Snapdragon 720G SoC. As for Qualcomm's latest offering, it is an octa-core SoC that is clocked at up to 2.3GHz, and employs Kryo 465 cores for heavy-lifting while the Kryo 260 core cluster will handle less-demanding tasks. The SoC is based on the 8nm fabrication process and relies on Adreno 618 GPU for graphics processing. It also brings support for features such as Qualcomm Quick Charge, UFS 2.1 storage, Qualcomm FastConnect, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio, Qualcomm TrueWireless Technology, and dual-frequency GNSS. The Snapdragon 720G is a 4G-only SoC that offers support for up to 8GB of RAM and also brings Wi-Fi 6 support for improved connectivity.

Comments

