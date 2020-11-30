Realme has patented a smartphone design that has a unique oval-shaped rear camera module and a hole-punch display, as per a report. The illustration shared in the report shows the rear camera module has five cutouts, including a rectangular one. It is possible that this rectangular cutout features a periscope camera. When seen from the front, there is a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner, and the handset has noticeable bezels as well as a thick chin. The schematics also show a 3.5mm headphone port at the bottom.

IThome reports that a blogger shared the schematics of an alleged Realme smartphone with a unique rear camera module. As per the illustration provided with the report, the oval-shaped camera module features five cutouts - four circular and one rectangular. The circular cutouts are arranged in a diamond-shape fashion with the rectangular one sitting just below this setup.

There is no information on the camera/ lens but it is claimed that one of the circular cutouts will have a flash. The rectangular cutout could be a periscope camera just like we have seen in various smartphones. When seen from the front, there is a single hole-punch cutout on the top left corner, a chin and bezels on three sides.

The schematics of the alleged Realme smartphone also show a 3.5mm headphone and charging ports. As far as physical buttons are concerned, the power button can be seen on the right side, volume rocker is placed on the left.

Gadgets 360 is unable to confirm the claims, therefore, it is advised that users take this development with a pinch of salt.

