Technology News
loading

Realme Set to Enter High-End Smartphone Market, Plans to Launch Phones Over $800

The first premium phone from the house of Realme could launch early next year.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 November 2021 12:58 IST
Realme Set to Enter High-End Smartphone Market, Plans to Launch Phones Over $800

Realme GT series debuted as the company’s most premium lineup so far

Highlights
  • Realme Founder and CEO has announced its plans for the high-end market
  • Sky Li did not provide specific details on models and launch timelines
  • Realme recently expanded its offline store footprint in India to 200 stor

Realme is set to enter the high-end smartphone market with new phones priced over $800 (roughly Rs. 59,500). The company's Founder and CEO Sky Li made the announcement on Twitter, which will have Realme compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung that dominate the premium smartphone market. Realme siblings Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus — also owned by the same parent company BBK Electronics — have also tried to take on Apple and Samsung in the high-end market with their distinct offerings. However, all three companies have not yet been successful in terms of getting enough attraction to generate mass-level demand for their premium flagships.

Sky Li posted a tweet to announce Realme's venture into the high-end smartphone market. He has, though, not yet confirmed any further details, including when exactly we could see the first Realme phone with a price tag of over $800.

 

Realme started its journey in the highly competitive smartphone market back in May 2018. Initially, the company entered the market as a subsidiary of Oppo, though it separated from Oppo shortly after the launch of its first smartphone model (Realme 1) and emerged as an independent brand.

So far, Realme has competed against the likes of Xiaomi (including its sub-brand Redmi and spin-off Poco), Infinix, and Samsung, with its range of smartphones starting from as low as Rs. 7,499 and going up to Rs. 37,999. It also recently decided to end the Realme X series and bring the Realme GT series that promises a flagship-like experience.

Although Realme has not yet provided any details about the new move, a report from China earlier this month suggested that the company would unveil its new flagship phone at around CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 58,200) early next year.

Since its debut in the smartphone market, Realme has crossed a cumulative shipment of 100 million smartphones. It grew 135 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021, according to analyst firm Counterpoint. The company is also the fourth amongst the top-five smartphone vendors in India. Its market share in India, however, declined five percent YoY in the third quarter, IDC reported.

Realme also expanded its offline presence in India by launching 200 exclusive stores and has plans to expand that footprint to a total of 300 stores in the country. These stores will have Realme phones as well as its accessories. By the end of 2022, the company is planning to expand its offline presence in the country to over 1,000 exclusive stores.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Sky Li
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Cowboy Bebop Review: Netflix’s Live-Action Remake Is Good Pulp Fiction, Middling Drama

Related Stories

Realme Set to Enter High-End Smartphone Market, Plans to Launch Phones Over $800
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  2. Infinix Hot 11 Play With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Unveiled
  3. Moto Watch 100 Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Leaked Images Show Quad Rear Cameras
  6. Xiaomi Teases Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch Ahead of Global Launch
  7. Vivo Y15A With With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  8. PUBG New State First Impressions
  9. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  10. Elon Musk Spars With Bernie Sanders, Offers to Sell More Tesla Stocks
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Leaked Images Show Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras, Specifications Tipped
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Design Tipped in Leaked Hands-On Image
  3. Realme Set to Enter High-End Smartphone Market, Plans to Launch Phones Over $800
  4. IBM Says Its Quantum Computing Chip Could Beat Standard Chips in 2 Years
  5. Vivo Y15A With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Infinix Hot 11 Play With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Bitcoin Price Barely Reacts to Taproot Update, Ether's Price Rally Eases Up
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G India Launch Date Set for November 30, Specifications Suggested
  9. Elon Musk Offers to Sell More Tesla Stock in Sparring Session With Bernie Sanders Over Taxes
  10. PM Modi Chairs Meet on Cryptocurrency, Concerns Said to Be Raised About Money Laundering, Terror Financing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com