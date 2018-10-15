Realme on Monday revealed that it has sold over 10 lakh smartphone units during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that was held last week. The company, which started its journey as a subsidiary of Oppo but recently became a separate entity, also announced that the Realme C1 reached the milestone of selling 1,10,000 devices in one second during the Flipkart sale. The Realme 2, on the other hand, is touted to have achieved 10 lakh units sold in 40 days since its launch in late August. With the new records, Realme claims to have emerged as the number two smartphone — behind Xiaomi — brand on Flipkart during the sale that concluded on Sunday.

Alongside the new numbers, Realme announced that its devices will now be available for purchase in the country in the third week of October during the next round of Flipkart’s sales. This also reveals that the online marketplace is in plans to host its next sale in the coming days.

In a press statement, Realme India Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth said that the company was overwhelmed with the response from customers during its first ever participation in Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. "Realme has secured No. 2 position on Flipkart but still we think we underestimated the love and expectations our fans have shown. I'm also happy to announce that Realme 2 has even crossed 1 million sales in just 40 days and even now ranked the highest rating in 10K segment. I'm proud to say there is truly a Realme for every Indian," Sheth said.

"Realme has been a significant contributor to Big Billion Days sales and has also been one of the fastest selling brands. The Big Billion Days, 2018, has seen the biggest smartphone sellout in the history of smartphone retail industry and we're poised to continue this success throughout the festive season," said Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director, Smartphones, Flipkart, in the statement.

The Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 are the two latest smartphones that were made available during the Flipkart sale. The Realme 2 Pro, in the series, takes on Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Motorola One Power, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Samsung Galaxy J6+, Xiaomi Mi A2, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs. 13,990 and is available in three different variants, including the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage.

The dual-SIM Realme 2 Pro runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone has 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Besides, the handset packs a 3,500mAh battery and measures 156.7x74.0x8.5mm.

The Realme C1, on the other hand, competes against the Xiaomi Redmi 6A and comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the lone 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant. The dual-SIM Realme C1 runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display. There is an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 2GB RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera along with AI Face Unlock support. The smartphone has microSD card support for storage expansion (up to 256GB) and packs a 4,230mAh battery.