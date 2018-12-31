NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme Says It Will Expand Offline Sales to 150 Indian Cities in 2019

, 31 December 2018
Realme Says It Will Expand Offline Sales to 150 Indian Cities in 2019

Highlights

  • Realme would partner with 20,000 retail outlets in India
  • The offline retailers will be known as "Real Partners"
  • Last phone launched by Realme in India was Realme U1, back in November

China-based handset maker and Oppo-spinoff Realme on Monday said it would partner with 20,000 retail outlets in India to expand its offline sales to 150 cities in 2019.

The offline retailers will be known as "Real Partners" and will give value addition to customer experience, Realme said, adding that the retail outlets will have all the models that the smartphone brand has launched.

"With the new offline stores, we are extending our sales channels reaching out to our offline customers in every region. This is the extension of our sales strategy and ultimate target of ‘Realme for Every Indian'," Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said in a statement.

Previously, Realme had an exclusive partnership with Reliance stores for offline sales of the products.

As part of that partnership Realme smartphones have been getting sold at more than 130 cities across over 1,300 Reliance Digital and My Jio stores, the company said.

"Realme as a young brand is committed to delivering the best consumer experience to our customers. Strengthening our commitment, we are expanding our footprints to meet the rapidly growing customer demands," Sheth added.

The last phone launched by Realme in India was the Realme U1, back in November. The company has recently also been in the news for a leaked smartphone called the Realme A1. Last week, the company also began rolling out the stable OTA update of ColorOS 5.2 to the Realme 1.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

Further reading: Realme
Coolpad Note 8
