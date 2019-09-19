Technology News
loading

Realme, Samsung Have Lowest Return Rates Among Brands: CMR

The "CMR MICI" survey included 4,000 smartphone owners across top eight Indian cities.

By | Updated: 19 September 2019 19:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme, Samsung Have Lowest Return Rates Among Brands: CMR

Chinese handset maker Realme and South Korean major Samsung have the lowest return rates among all smartphone brands in India, a survey by CyberMedia Research (CMR) said on Thursday.

The "CMR MICI" survey that included 4,000 smartphone owners across top eight Indian cities, focused on smartphone purchase process, key smartphone specs of priority, as well as issues with post-sales service, including repairs or replacements.

"The return rates in smartphone brands provide a measure of consumer satisfaction with their current brand and, in turn, implies that the brands have been able to excel in meeting consumer expectations. Our survey findings report the lowest return rate for brands, such as Realme and Samsung, in comparison to the prevailing industry average," Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, said in a statement.

The lowest return rates are determined by the first visit to the brand's service centre within the first six months of purchase, for either repair or replacement, by both online as well as offline buyers.

Around three percent of the total smartphone users visited a service centre for the first time within the first six months of their smartphone purchase, during the in-warranty period.

When it comes to looks, design and feel, users of Vivo are most satisfied (99 percent), followed by Oppo, and Realme users (98 percent each), and at third place, Xiaomi with 97 percent satisfaction.

Across smartphone brands, users are excited about the design aesthetics, camera performance and build quality that phones sport across price bands.

Users indicated more satisfaction with intangible factors that they associate with their smartphones, including reliability and performance.

"In order to win consumer mindset, smartphone brands need to invest in getting not just product design and product quality right, but they must ensure overall brand experience, and service quality right," Ram added.

When it comes to reliability, Realme users rank their smartphones high (90 percent), followed by Samsung (88 percent), and Vivo (87 percent).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Samsung, CMR
TV Players Hail Import Duty Scraping, to Pass Benefit to Consumers
Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch in India This Month
Realme, Samsung Have Lowest Return Rates Among Brands: CMR
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  2. iOS 13 to Release Today: How to Download, Install on iPhone, iPod touch
  3. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android
  4. Vivo V17 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch, Key Specs Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Price in India Revealed: Highlights
  6. Mi Smart Band 4 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  7. Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Showcases Pop-Up Selfie Camera, ToF Sensor
  9. iOS 13 Has Several New Features For Users in India. Here Are 8 of the Best.
  10. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pay Pips PhonePe With 67 Million Monthly Users in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch in India This Month
  3. Realme, Samsung Have Lowest Return Rates Among Brands: CMR
  4. TV Players Hail Import Duty Scraping, to Pass Benefit to Consumers
  5. Facebook, Google, Twitter Executives Says They're Acting Faster on Extremist Content
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Surfaces, OnePlus 7T Benchmark Listing Spotted Online
  7. Apple Music Can Now Be Streamed via Amazon’s Alexa Devices in India
  8. SpaceX's New Starship Prototype Pictures Posted by Elon Musk
  9. Apple Fights 'Phantom' Units Claim in $14 Billion EU Court Clash
  10. watchOS 6 to Release Today: How to Download and Install
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.