Realme RMX3366 - believed to be Realme X9 Pro - has surfaced on Geekbench, offering a glimpse into some of its key specifications. The benchmarking website suggests that the upcoming smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone was earlier spotted on TENAA listing with the codename RMX3366 as well. A previous report speculates that the RMX3366 smartphone could be named Realme GT 5G Master Edition that could be jointly designed and developed with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

As per the listing on Geekbench, the Realme smartphone with codename RMX3366 scored 1,022 points in the single-core tests and 3,054 points in the multi-core tests. The listing also shows that the smartphone has a 1.80GHz octa-core processor along with 12GB of RAM. The motherboard has the codename "kona." The Geekbench listing was first spotted by Nashville Chatter Class.

Qualcomm gave the "kona" codename to its Snapdragon 860, Snapdragon 865+, and the Snapdragon 870 processors. It is being speculated that the RMX3366 smartphone could come with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Geekbench listing also shows that the smartphone runs Android 11.

According to a previous report, Chinese sources have claimed that Realme RMX3366 could be the upcoming Realme GT 5G Master Edition, as opposed to earlier reports which state that it could be called Realme X9 Pro. The TENAA listing hints at some of the key specifications that are expected to arrive with the smartphone. It may sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display, among others.

The smartphone is also speculated to launch in India as Realme India and Europe CMO Francis Wong tweeted a photo of the Realme Buds that carried a text at the bottom that read, "Shot on RMX3366." Going by the model number and the tweet by Realme CMO, the smartphone is expected to launch in India soon.

