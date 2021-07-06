Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme RMX3366 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 870 SoC

Realme RMX3366 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 870 SoC

Realme RMX3366 could be released as either Realme X9 Pro or Realme GT 5G Master Edition.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 July 2021 17:32 IST
Realme RMX3366 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 870 SoC

Realme RMX3366 scored 1,022 in single-core and 3,064 in multi-core tests (Realme GT pictured above)

Highlights
  • Realme RMX3366 expected to run Android 11
  • The smartphone is also speculated to launch in India
  • Realme RMX3366's Geekbench listing shows 12GB of RAM

Realme RMX3366 - believed to be Realme X9 Pro - has surfaced on Geekbench, offering a glimpse into some of its key specifications. The benchmarking website suggests that the upcoming smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone was earlier spotted on TENAA listing with the codename RMX3366 as well. A previous report speculates that the RMX3366 smartphone could be named Realme GT 5G Master Edition that could be jointly designed and developed with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

As per the listing on Geekbench, the Realme smartphone with codename RMX3366 scored 1,022 points in the single-core tests and 3,054 points in the multi-core tests. The listing also shows that the smartphone has a 1.80GHz octa-core processor along with 12GB of RAM. The motherboard has the codename "kona." The Geekbench listing was first spotted by Nashville Chatter Class.

Qualcomm gave the "kona" codename to its Snapdragon 860, Snapdragon 865+, and the Snapdragon 870 processors. It is being speculated that the RMX3366 smartphone could come with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Geekbench listing also shows that the smartphone runs Android 11.

According to a previous report, Chinese sources have claimed that Realme RMX3366 could be the upcoming Realme GT 5G Master Edition, as opposed to earlier reports which state that it could be called Realme X9 Pro. The TENAA listing hints at some of the key specifications that are expected to arrive with the smartphone. It may sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display, among others.

The smartphone is also speculated to launch in India as Realme India and Europe CMO Francis Wong tweeted a photo of the Realme Buds that carried a text at the bottom that read, "Shot on RMX3366." Going by the model number and the tweet by Realme CMO, the smartphone is expected to launch in India soon.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X9 Pro, Realme GT 5G Master Edition, Realme RMX3366, Geekbench, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Volocopter Air Taxi Startup Gains Key Production Certification by Acquiring Long-Time Partner DG Flugzeugbau

Related Stories

Realme RMX3366 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 870 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  2. Redmi Note 10T Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  3. Samsung Galaxy F22 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  5. Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Nokia G20 Pre-Booking to Start July 7 at 12 Noon, Price Leaked
  7. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications, Design Tipped in New Leak
  8. These Motorola Edge 20 Series Smartphones Are Tipped to Launch in July
  9. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch Date Tipped to Be July 15
  10. Panasonic Launches 11 TV Models in Its New JX, JS Series
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Start Public Beta Testing of Multi-Device Support Soon
  2. British Airways Settles With 2018 Data Breach Victims
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Come With Third-Generation 108-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. Realme RMX3366 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 870 SoC
  5. Volocopter Air Taxi Startup Gains Key Production Certification by Acquiring Long-Time Partner DG Flugzeugbau
  6. Mi 12 May Launch End of 2021, as Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC Tipped to Launch Early
  7. AI-Based Bot Detects Politicians Distracted by Phone, Posts Photo on Twitter and Asks Them to Focus
  8. Astronomers Discover Cosmic Cloud Bigger Than Milky Way Galaxy
  9. Panasonic JX, JS Series TVs With 11 Models Ranging From 32-Inch to 65-Inch Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) Getting Android 11-based One UI Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com