Realme RMX3333 Specifications, Images Surface Online via TENAA Listing

Realme RMX3333 is listed to pack a 4,220mAh battery with fast charging support.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 April 2021 11:28 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

Realme RMX3333 sports a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Realme RMX3333 has a 48-megapixel primary camera
  • The phone is powered by unidentified octa-core SoC
  • Realme RMX3333 has 16-megapixel front camera

Realme smartphone with model number RMX3333 has been spotted on TENAA in China. The listing shows full specifications as well as images of the handset. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, as per the listing, and the image shows that there is a hole-punch display with a cutout on the top left corner for the selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,220mAh battery that supports fast charging. Currently, there is no information on the name of the smartphone.

Realme RMX3333 specifications

As per the TENAA listing, the Realme RMX3333 runs Android 11 OS. It packs a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone by Realme is powered by an unidentified 2.4GHz octa-core SoC, that is paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

Realme RMX3333 packs a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is complemented by an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The listing shows that Realme RMX333 will be offered in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants, and it will have a microSD card slot. The 5G-enabled smartphone has an under-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 4,220mAh battery with fast charging support. The handset measures 160.3x73.5x8.0mm and weighs 175 grams.

Realme 8 5G was recently launched in Thailand with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and a full-HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 5G smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary “Nightscape” sensor. The handset will be launched in India at 12:30pm IST today, April 22, and will be available for sale via Flipkart.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

