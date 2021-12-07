Technology News
  Realme RMX3310 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, Believed to Be New Realme GT Series Phone

Realme RMX3310 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, Believed to Be New Realme GT Series Phone

Realme RMX3310 could feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 December 2021 12:32 IST
Realme RMX3310 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, Believed to Be New Realme GT Series Phone

Photo Credit: Realme

RMX3310 is said to feature a triple-camera setup, similar to Realme GT Neo 2

Highlights
  • Realme RMX3310 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • Realme RMX3310 is equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor
  • It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 Soc

Realme is set to launch its premium flagship smartphone Realme GT 2 Pro. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone is expected to be launched in China and globally by the end of December. Meanwhile, a recent listing that appeared on China's TENAA certification website indicates that a new smartphone from Realme could be on the way. This unannounced Realme device bears the model number RMX3310. The images and specifications featured in the listing give a strong indication that this could be the next Realme GT series smartphone.

The TENAA listing, spotted by Gizmochina, mentions a 5G smartphone from Realme, with model number RMX3310. According to the images on the listing, the appearance of this smartphone resembles that of Realme GT Neo 2. It is expected to be launched with multiple colour options— Black, Blue, Green, and White. The RMX3310 is said to feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display that offers a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution. It is also expected to be fitted with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The listed device measures 162.9x75.8x8.6 mm and weighs 199.8g.

Realme RMX3310 is listed to be equipped with a 2.8GHz octa-core chipset, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 888 SoC. This smartphone is expected to hit the Chinese market with 8GB and 12GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. As per the listing, the smartphone is fitted with a 2,440mAh dual-cell battery. In addition, the RMX3310 is expected to support up to 65W fast charging due to the use of a dual-cell battery. This smartphone is yet to receive a China Compulsory Certificate (3C) certification.

The images depict a rear camera island, similar to the one featured on Realme GT Neo 2. It houses a triple camera setup with two flashes. The rear camera module is listed to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Also, it is seen to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT Neo 2

Realme GT Neo 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High-quality 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Stereo speakers
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Realme GT Neo 2 review
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme RMX3310, Realme GT, Realme RMX3310 specifications
HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India

