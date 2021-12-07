Realme is set to launch its premium flagship smartphone Realme GT 2 Pro. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone is expected to be launched in China and globally by the end of December. Meanwhile, a recent listing that appeared on China's TENAA certification website indicates that a new smartphone from Realme could be on the way. This unannounced Realme device bears the model number RMX3310. The images and specifications featured in the listing give a strong indication that this could be the next Realme GT series smartphone.

The TENAA listing, spotted by Gizmochina, mentions a 5G smartphone from Realme, with model number RMX3310. According to the images on the listing, the appearance of this smartphone resembles that of Realme GT Neo 2. It is expected to be launched with multiple colour options— Black, Blue, Green, and White. The RMX3310 is said to feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display that offers a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution. It is also expected to be fitted with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The listed device measures 162.9x75.8x8.6 mm and weighs 199.8g.

Realme RMX3310 is listed to be equipped with a 2.8GHz octa-core chipset, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 888 SoC. This smartphone is expected to hit the Chinese market with 8GB and 12GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. As per the listing, the smartphone is fitted with a 2,440mAh dual-cell battery. In addition, the RMX3310 is expected to support up to 65W fast charging due to the use of a dual-cell battery. This smartphone is yet to receive a China Compulsory Certificate (3C) certification.

The images depict a rear camera island, similar to the one featured on Realme GT Neo 2. It houses a triple camera setup with two flashes. The rear camera module is listed to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Also, it is seen to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.