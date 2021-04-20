Technology News
Realme RMX3161 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC

Realme RMX3161 is listed to pack 8GB RAM, running on Android 11 software.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 April 2021 15:11 IST
Realme RMX3161 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC

Realme RMX3161 was spotted on TENAA in February

Highlights
  • Realme RMX3161 scored 1,940 multi-core points on Geekbench
  • Realme RMX3161 is tipped to pack a 4,880mAh battery
  • The rumoured Realme RMX3161 may have a triple rear camera setup

Realme RMX3161, a rumoured upcoming handset from the company, has been spotted on Geekbench. The same model number was spotted on TENAA a few months ago, and at the time, it was speculated to be the Realme Narzo 30 Pro. However, the same model number has leaked once again on Geekbench, hinting at its launch in the future. The name of this rumoured phone is not known, but TENAA listing tipped that the phone may have a hole-punch display and a triple camera setup at the back.

Geekbench has listed the rumoured Realme phone with the model number RMX3161. The listing reveals that the Realme RMX3161 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and is codenamed ‘lito'. It is listed to have a base frequency of 1.8GHz and the source code suggests that there will be Adreno 619 GPU. Additionally, the Geekbench listing suggests the phone may pack 8GB RAM, running on Android 11. It is listed to score 657 single-core points and 1,940 multi-core points. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

The same model number – RMX3161 – was spotted on TENAA in February this year. It was then thought to be the Realme Narzo 30 Pro. The smartphone is listed with a 6.5-inch LCD display and a 4,880mAh battery. Additionally, the listing suggests that the upcoming Realme smartphone will support 5G connectivity as well dual-SIM connectivity. The smartphone is listed with the measurements 162.5x74.8x8.8mm.

The images attached to the RMX3161 TENAA listing show a triple camera setup at the back. It also suggests a punch-hole in the top-left corner of the screen for the selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Several reports claim that this could be the Realme 8 Pro 5G that is expected to launch alongside the Realme 8 5G on April 22. Of course, we won't know the actual details until the phone is officially announced, as the earlier speculation around this model number shows.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme RMX3161, Realme RMX3161 Specifications, Realme, Realme 8 Pro 5G
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
